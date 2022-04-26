Naruto x Jordan Zion 1 first look: Price and more details explored

Zion Williamson collaborated with Nike's Jordan brand to tease a new makeover of the Jordan Zion 1 silhouette. The upcoming Naruto x Jordan Zion collection will give the highly coveted sneakers a makeover in the popular anime/manga series Naruto Shippuden-theme.

On April 23, 2022, Zion Williamson teased a collaboration with the Jordan Brand and celebrated his relationship and love for the anime through his Instagram handle.

"Excited to share this story with the world. The @jumpman23 Zion 1 x Naruto Collection is inspired by our parallel paths of overcoming adversity."

More about the Upcoming Naruto x Jordan Zion 1 sneakers

Naruto x zion Williamson x Jordan 1 (Image via @zionwilliamson/ Instagram)

Basketball fans are waiting to witness Zion Williamson and his electrifying performance on the court again after recovering from his injury. While they wait for him to work his magic on the court, he gives sneakerheads a treat by building up his signature sneaker catalog.

Jordan also confirmed the upcoming collaboration through its Twitter handle, @jumpman23, on April 23, 2022.

In this social media post, Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of the namesake series, is on display, making the between-the-legs basketball move alongside the traditional Jordan's Jumpman logo.

The footwear collection from the collection brings forth three brand new colorways of the silhouette Zion 1. All three colorways are different takes inspired by Naruto's various forms of characters.

Leading the footwear line is Naruto x Jordan Zion 1 SP “Six Paths Sage.” The first sneaker from the collection comes in orange and yellow colored sneakers. This sneaker draws inspiration from Naruto's Six Paths Sage mode.

To further add detailing, the rear end of the shoe comes with a graphic motif, which is found upon the protagonist's jacket while in the six-path sage mode.

certified sad boy @juubicci Naruto x Jordan Zion 1 SP “Madara Six Paths” i’m so hard dawg Naruto x Jordan Zion 1 SP “Madara Six Paths” i’m so hard dawg 😂😂😂 https://t.co/uhgzNFGfZL

The second colorway from the collection is the Naruto x Jordan Zion 1 SP “Madara Six Paths.” Madara Six Path Jordan Zion 1 comes in the 'White/University Red/ Black' colorway. The sneakers prominently accentuate Naruoto’s Rinne Sharingan dōjutsu at the tongue of the shoes. The sneakers come in a mismatched black and white design.

Rounding up the collection, the third colorway is Naruto x Jordan Zion 1 SP “Kurama Rage.” The third sneaker comes in a 'Black/ Alpha Orange/Chile Red' colorway, inspired by the power Naruto derives from Kurama, the Nine-Tailed Demon Fox four tails form.

The black and chile red design around the heel resembles the chakra cloak covering the protagonist's body with the jinchūriki seal markings used to seal Kurama inside Naruto.

Sneakers Society @joshuaquiazon1 Jordan Brand and Zion Williamson have announced the release of a Naruto-inspired collection of Jordan Zion 1 sneakers. Jordan Brand and Zion Williamson have announced the release of a Naruto-inspired collection of Jordan Zion 1 sneakers. https://t.co/511KC10txg

All three colorways will be available at Nike outlets in the upcoming weeks, with no official release date. The footwear collection will retail for $130. Fans are also suspecting an apparel collection to accompany the footwear line, but details are yet to be revealed.

