Where to buy Air Jordan 9 Particle Grey shoes ? Release date, price and more details explored

With various iterations officially announced at the start of the year, the Air Jordan 9 plays an indispensable role in Jordan Brand's annual line-up. The Air Jordan 9 will make an appearance in a clean "Particle Grey" hue in 2022, as per Jordan Brand.

Made with advanced appeal, the Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey” variant will be presented on June 20, 2022. These chic shoes will cost $200 for each pair. Jordan Brand is creating them only in men’s and grade school (GS) sizings. You can easily purchase them from the Nike SNKRS app as well as from select stores like NBA Store, Finish Line, JD Sports US, Dick’s, Footlocker, Eastbay, Footaction.

Air Jordan 9 receives a Particle Grey makeover dropping this June

After long rows of lingering and predictions, the Particle Grey rendition of Air Jordan 9 is finally arriving in June.

Earlier this month, on May 12, a sneaker specialist, DinoSoles, shared an in-hand look of these upcoming shoes on their Instagram handle. Most of the upper features premium knitting in black. These black meshed knits are outlined by the Particle Grey hue, which extends from the toe boxes back towards the heels.

The tongue tags and hooked eyelets are also made with all-black textiles. While the front is mostly black, the rear side of the footwear is dominated by gray. The mudguards and heel areas are covered in gray and embellished with logos.

The Jumpman insignia is attached to the heel pull tabs, which are fashioned in red. This logo is also placed on the lateral sides of the white outsoles. The 23 marking, on the other hand, is embroidered in black underneath the Jumpman logo.

Rounding out the aesthetics are akin gray midsoles and white outsoles, sporting Jumpman labeling in black.

Explore more about the other forthcoming colorways of Air Jordan 9

The shoe maker has also slated its AJ9 releases for November this year. The “Fire Red” makeup of AJ9 is one of those. These red silhouettes will be dropped on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Each pair of the shoes will be selling for $200.

The sneaker possesses a white leather body with a Fire Red nubuck accent, which is shiny in appearance. The stylish metallic gray accents can be found on the lacing eyelets that hold fiery red laces.

Further, the typical Jumpman insignias are added on the medial side of the midsoles as well as on the tongue tags. The 23 markings are done on the heels. These heels also have pull tabs attached to them. Eventually, the footwear is rounded out with a red footbed and a white outsole unit.

小言 @ko_go_to The Air Jordan 9 “Olive Concord” is a brand new colorway that’s basically a slightly new twist to 1994’s OG release.＞＞



Air Jordan 9 “Olive Concord”

Color: Black/Bright Concord-Light Olive-Aquatone

Style Code: CT8019-034

Release Date: Spring 2023

Price: $200



Mock-up The Air Jordan 9 “Olive Concord” is a brand new colorway that’s basically a slightly new twist to 1994’s OG release.＞＞Air Jordan 9 “Olive Concord”Color: Black/Bright Concord-Light Olive-AquatoneStyle Code: CT8019-034Release Date: Spring 2023Price: $200Mock-up https://t.co/O797YQw2XE

More recently, Jordan Brand also revealed its 2023 plans for Air Jordan 9s. The AJ9 “Olive Concord” colorway is set to launch in Spring 2023. Marked at $200, these sneakers will be available on Nike’s official website and with selected retailers.

The overall look seems to be Black, Bright Concord, Light Olive, and Aquatone. This AJ9 offers a black leather background with Light Olive nubuck embellishments in this colorblocking. The Concord logo supplants the classic Red and is complemented with Aqua details on a black rubber sole.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far