Where to buy Jordan Series Taco Jay shoes? Release date, price and more details explored 

Despite recent backlash for his poor performance in Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals, standout player Jayson Tatum appears to be the Jordan Brand's future face, as the label prepares to release Jordan Series Taco Jay shoes.

The Jordan Series “Taco Jay” exclusive edition will hit the sneaker world on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 10.00 am EST. These Jayson Tatum’s inspired low-top sneakers will arrive with a $80 price tag. You may get them from Nike's e-commerce outlets as well as from select affiliated sellers.

Jordan Series Taco Jay is a special edition, named after Jayson Tatum

Take a closer look at the upcoming Jordan Series Taco Jay shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Missouri native has had a significant number of Air Jordan exclusives in the past, with a latest Jordan Series drop adding to the Boston Celtics' growing collection of Jumpman-branded crossovers. The latest Jordan Series features "Taco Jay" graphics and branding throughout the sock-liner and tongue tags, prompted by previous pairs that Jayson wore on the court.

Explaining the reason behind creating the latest “Taco Jay” edition, the Nike’s official website says,

“Jayson Tatum's nickname is "Taco Jay" for a reason. These kicks rep his post-game craving—fun graphics abound and "TACO JAY" is written on the insole and pull tabs.”

小言 @ko_go_to Joining the Air Jordan 36, Jordan Brand will also be releasing a special edition “Taco Jay” colorway of the Jordan Series.＞＞



Jordan Series “Taco Jay”

Color: White/Citron Pulse-Atomic Green-Black

Style Code: DN4023-108

Release Date: June 17, 2022

Price: $80



Official Photos Joining the Air Jordan 36, Jordan Brand will also be releasing a special edition “Taco Jay” colorway of the Jordan Series.＞＞Jordan Series “Taco Jay”Color: White/Citron Pulse-Atomic Green-BlackStyle Code: DN4023-108Release Date: June 17, 2022Price: $80Official Photos https://t.co/1vDY9uMeei

The "Taco Jay" theme was inspired by his family's practice of eating tacos after matches, and it uses hues like Citron Pulse, Atomic Green, and Cone to represent corn tortillas and guacamole.

The product description of the footwear on the shoe manufacturer’s website reads,

“Old meets new in this flavorful take on a Jordan Brand essential. Inspired by Jayson Tatum's love of tacos, the crisp real and synthetic leather and textile design is seasoned with bold colors that nod to his favorite toppings. Playful graphics add plenty of spice to the breathable construction with a hint of stretch.”

The sneaker sports an all-leather upper, which is adorned with a color scheme of white, black, saucy yellow, green, and orange. The perforations of the white toe boxes are complemented with yellow leathers that make up the eyelets. In between this yellow makeup, a touch of guacamole green is added along with orange stitching that resembles the taco’s hot sauce.

These bright yellow eyelets are then paired up with black tongues as well as black laces held by the eyelets. Moving on, these solid black tongues are embellished with a prominent “TACO JAY” labeling on one end.

Ultimately, the collars and heels are fashioned in black, while the vivid orange insoles are stamped with serious taco caricatures and dotted with black all over. On looking closely, you can see that these caricatures are beautifully combined with Nike swooshes.

SoleInsider @SoleInsider A Closer Look At The Jordan Series “Taco Jay” releasing June 17th, 2022 A Closer Look At The Jordan Series “Taco Jay” releasing June 17th, 2022 https://t.co/2tKSY0tESQ

Fans of Jayson can surely spice up their game with his new Jordan Series Taco Jay sneakers. This lively and playful Jordan Series Taco Jay will bring energy to every step with colors that evoke Tatum's toppings of choice: extra cheese and hot sauce.

Alongside the aforementioned sneakers, Jordan Brand is also releasing a fresh take on its 36th fan-favourite silhouette. The new Air Jordan 36 is also centered on a similar theme and dubbed “Taco Jay.” Both the pairs will be a tribute to the 24-year-old, which will be launched side-by-side on June 17. Each pair will be sold for $195.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far