Sneaker release dates for June 13-19 (week 3), 2022

Sneakerheads are readying themselves for a joyride of releases in the coming week, with numerous sneaker drops lined up. Be it collaborative or GRs, the roster is full of sneakers to look forward to from revered brands such as Nike, Converse, Rebook, Puma, and Nike's sub-brand Air Jordan.

June has already seen a few of the best collaborations with Eames x Reebok, Wales Bonner x Adidas, Nike x Hello Kitty and Converse x Tyler, among many others. This week will further add to the list, with long-awaited and highly-coveted collaborations such as Reebok x Cardi B, Converse x Stussy, Puma x LaMelo and more.

The world of sneaker releases can be difficult to keep up with, but you can always count on Sportskeeda to help. Here, we have created a list of the five best sneaker drops that one can look forward to, during the third week of June i.e. June 13, 2022 to June 19, 2022.

The list consists of the best shoes available on the open market, featuring luxury brands, collaborations, outdoor sneakers, and good GRs that will definitely be reselling for double its price.

Top 5 Sneaker release dates for June 13-19, 2022

1) Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase Bio Hack

The Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase Bio Hack sneakers are inspired by the Nike Dunk High Bio Hack collaboration, which was launched in 2005. The theme was recently spotted on another Air Jordan 1 pair, over the retro high OG silhouette in 2020.

Air Jordan 1 Low FlyEase Bio Hack (Image via Nike)

Now, reintroducing the color scheme, the Jordan brand has dressed its latest Bio Hack sneakers in Baroque Brown, Black, Laser Orange, and Racer Pink colorways. The FlyEase edition features a wraparound zipper and two straps to replace the traditional shoelaces.The Nike site introduces the shoes as:

"Lock in your style with this AJ1. We kept everything you love about the classic design—premium leather, Air cushioning, iconic Wings logo—while adding the Nike FlyEase closure system to make on and off a breeze. Getting out the door is now quicker than ever: just strap and zip."

The multi-colored suede and nubuck construction sits atop the multi-colored midsole, contrasting with the black outsole. The multiple hook-and-look adjustments give it a form-fitting and unique feel. The neon-heavy mix of hues are ultility-driven and is accurate to the OG pair, while also being comfortable.

This pair of sneakers are slated to be released on June 14, 2022, for a retail price of $130 on SNKRS.

2) Air Force 1 Luxe Brown Basalt

This is one of the grail sneakers from Nike's label for its Air Force 1 silhouette. The Air Force 1 Luxe Brown Basalt is dressed in a classy look with new style, functionality, and more. The upper is constructed out of premium leather and features a perforated pattern over the toe boxes, resembling the traditional wingtip oxford shoes.

小言 @ko_go_to Nike Air Force 1 Luxe “Brown Basalt” Coming Soon＞＞



Nike Air Force 1 Luxe “Brown Basalt”

Color: Brown Basalt/Brown-Black-Gum Dark Brown

Style Code: DN2451-200

Release Date: 2022

Price: $130 Nike Air Force 1 Luxe “Brown Basalt” Coming Soon＞＞Nike Air Force 1 Luxe “Brown Basalt”Color: Brown Basalt/Brown-Black-Gum Dark BrownStyle Code: DN2451-200Release Date: 2022Price: $130 https://t.co/e2pFOVbo3b

The sole units are changed into a luxe pattern with the midsole being dressed in a semi-transparent light brown tone in an enlarged sole style. The outsole is further modified into a functional and fashionable style with an update to its designed-for-basketball proposition in black. Introducing the shoe, the Nike site reads,

"Crafted with precision, the Air Force 1 Luxe dresses up the basketball and streetwear original. Intricate brogue detailing keeps you looking sharp. Perfectly shined leather makes your date think you just got a shoe shine. And because we don't want bad weather keeping you from the fun, the rugged tread on the outsole gives you the traction of your favorite boots. Carry on in a crafted, artisan adaptation of the icon."

The eyestays are dressed in slightly darker chocolate tumbled leather construction, while the lateral iconic swooshes come constructed with jagged edges. The tongue is constructed out of nylon and laces are donned in black. The shoes are slated to be released on June 14, 2022, at SNKRS for a retail price of $140 at 7:30 p.m.

3) Puma x LaMelo Ball MB.01 Lo UFO

Puma x LaMelo Ball are expanding their catalogue with the debut of the lo-top version of their MB.01 silhouette.

Puma x LaMelo Ball MB.01 Lo UFO (Image via Puma)

The sneakers colorway, dubbed UFO, is dressed in Low Gray / Teal / UFO shades and continues the theme of the "Not From Here" from the previous collaborative releases by the duo. Giving an introduction to the shoes, the Puma site reads,

"Launching from the mothership, the MB.01 UFO Lo is the first low-top in LaMelo Ball’s out-of-this-world PUMA Hoops lineup. This new drop features all the Not From Here markings of its predecessors, with intricate design elements (wings included), but in a more down-to-earth cut and subdued, cloud-like color upper."

The cloud gray upper and bright teal accents takeover the lightweight upper, while the previously used Nitro Foam technology makes the midsole. Bright teal accents are seen accentuated over the outsole and linings. Elements such as tongues being dressed in UFO graphics and sockliners dressed in Galaxy patterns adds to the details of the shoes.

"1 of 1," "Not From Here," and "M.E.L.O" branding can be seen throughout the pair. The shoes are scheduled to drop on Puma, Champs, and Foot Locker on June 16, 2022 for $120.

4) Converse x Stussy Chuck 70 High

Stussy x Converse are collaborating together to serve two silhouettes including the Chuck 70 and One Star. The first out of the two is Converse x Stussy Chuck 70 High-top shoes. The shoes celebrate their archival style and revisit their coastal roots.

スニハ @SneakerhackA

stussy x converse Chuck 70



converse.com/shop/p/convers…



stussy x converse one star



converse.com/shop/p/convers… US conversestussy x converse Chuck 70stussy x converse one star US conversestussy x converse Chuck 70converse.com/shop/p/convers…stussy x converse one star converse.com/shop/p/convers… https://t.co/VaU4kIC583

The upper of the shoes are made out of black hemp materials and creates a distinct west coast look. This pair of sneakers also feature details like the unvarnished foxing punctuate and the embroidered star logo to complete the design.

The black hemp upper also accentuates a contrasting white tonal stitching, while the interior medial accentuates a hidden Chuck patch. The most prominent detail of the shoe is the addition of an embroidered star on the lateral and the "Blank" hemp chuck patch at the medial of the exterior.

The shoes can be purchased at Nike SNKRS, Converse, and Stussy for $110, starting June 16, 2022.

5) Reebok x Cardi B Classic Leather V2

Cardi B and Reebok are collaborating once again for their 2022 Let Me Be Enchanted collection. One of the most unique offerings from the collection includes the Classic Leather V2 women's shoes.

Reebok x Cardi B Classic Leather V2 (Image via Reebok)

The shoes are dressed in Ultraberry / Aubergine / Matte Gold colorway and feature an upper made out of bold leather materials. The sneakers push the boundaries of design and proportions, as well as incorporate Puma's iconic DNA. The modernity, flares, and boldness of the shoes make up the oversized outsole lugs and molded Vector to produce a high-energy, explosive response and exaggerated lifestyle.

The overlays of the shoes are made out of suede materials, while the linings are contructed out of textile materials. Adding to the mix of materials is the rubber outsole. The shoes will be available to purchase at the official e-commerce site of Reebok on June 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. GMT for a retail price of $110.

