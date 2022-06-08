Where to buy LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.01 Lo UFO colorway? Price, release date, and more explored

The NBA player and Rookie of the Year, LaMelo Ball, is adding more designs to his footwear catalogue in collaboration with Puma. Continuing the partnership with the German sportswear brand, LaMelo Ball is launching another makeover of his signature model, MB.01, dubbed the UFO. After previous iterations in the Galaxy and Queen City colorways, the MB.01 UFO colorway arrives in a low-top silhouette.

The upcoming LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.01 Lo UFO colorway is set to be launched officially on the official e-commerce site of Puma on June 16, 2022. Other than Puma's webstore, the shoes will also be available at select stores such as Foot Locker and Champs for a retail price of $120.

More about the upcoming LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.01 Lo UFO sneakers

Upcoming LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.01 Lo UFO sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

NBA player LaMelo Ball has been one of the most exciting players to lookout for in 2022, despite his team Charlotte Hornets' loss against The Atlanta Hawks on April 13, 2022. The young player, who was also named the Rookie of the Year, has decided to continue giving his best on and off the court, with the launch of another colorway with Puma for signature MB.01 silhouette.

The collaborative duo is expanding their signature line of the MB.01 silhouette with the debut of the low-top version, the MB.01 Lo. The MB.01 Lo UFO colorway will continue the theme from the basketball player's previous MB.01 drops, dubbed the "Not From Here." Introducing the shoes, the Puma site reads,

"Launching from the mothership, the MB.01 UFO Lo is the first low-top in LaMelo Ball’s out-of-this-world PUMA Hoops lineup. This new drop features all the Not From Here markings of its predecessors, with intricate design elements (wings included), but in a more down-to-earth cut and subdued, cloud-like color upper."

The UFO low-top silhouette incorporates several of the added benefits featured in the original MB.01 series, including the lightweight upper and the most recent Puma Hoops technology, Nitro Foam midsole. The midsole's Nitro Foam is designed for explosive and high-energy play while also delivering the requisite ease and agility.

The UFO colorway is constructed in a mix of materials with a cloud grey upper and bright teal accents, which are seen on the outsole and the lining or trim, introducing a fresh contrast of color. The Puma site further provides the detailing of the shoes,

"Lest you think Melo would do understated, note the bright teal outsole and trim so as not to fly under the radar. The otherworldly aesthetic and space-age tech, including NITRO foam, will have people looking in disbelief."

The out-of-this-world theme is maintained throughout the shoes, with elements such as UFO graphics on the tongue and galaxy patterned sock-liners, which are similar to the previous Galaxy colorway.

Branding is seen over the sneakers with the "Not From Here" lettering alongside Melo's signature logo, "1 of 1" over the forefoot and "M.E.LO." branding over the heel area.

In an interview with Puma, LaMelo Ball discusses the meaning behind his phrases and logo.

Explaining the phrase "1 of 1," Melo states,

"It’s pretty much like a golden child. There’s an angel in there. And the 1 represents me and the wings is like an angel, with the halo. Pretty much a golden child. They all link up together."

Explaining the "Not From Here" phrase, Melo states,

“The phrase ‘Not From Here’ means kind of like you’re an alien. You’re not from here, you’re something nobody’s ever seen before. You’re one of one. Something like that. It’s real different.”

The upcoming MB.01 Lo UFO sneakers contain most of the familiar elements from the previous iterations of the MB.01, making it a truly rare and unique colorway. The MB.01 low-cut is slightly cut-down from the collar, dropping down the heights of the sockliners and making it a summer-friendly basketball kicks option.

LaMelo and Puma partnered in November 2020, and has swiftly provided an extensive catalogue, while also supplying a number of silhouettes in the NBA player's sophomore season. The MB.01 sneakers have sold out quickly in every colorway released thus far, and the UFO makeover should be no different.

The UFO colorway of the MB.01 Lo sneakers is slated to be released on June 16, 2022 for a retail price of $120 at the official e-commerce site of Puma and select retailers such as Champs and Foot Locker.

