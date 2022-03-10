LaMelo Ball X Puma MB.01: Where to buy, release date, price, and more about Queen City drop

Puma Hoops is releasing a brand new colorway for Puma MB.01, "Queen City," in honor of NBA player LaMelo Ball. First seen at the foot of the player during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game basketball court in Cleveland, Ohio, the kicks are finally set to debut.

The inspiration for the sneakers comes from the wife of King George III, Charlotte, the nickname given to a North Carolina city. The sneakers are lined up for release on puma.com on March 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. EST.

More about the LaMelo MB.01 Queen City Basketball Shoes

James Plowright @British_Buzz To celebrate the city of Charlotte and give back to the community, PUMA & @MELOD1P partnered to refurbish two courts at L.C. Coleman Neighborhood Park. The courts feature LaMelo’s signature wings, “1 of 1”designs, & are inspired by the MB.01 Queen City and Buzz City silhouettes. To celebrate the city of Charlotte and give back to the community, PUMA & @MELOD1P partnered to refurbish two courts at L.C. Coleman Neighborhood Park. The courts feature LaMelo’s signature wings, “1 of 1”designs, & are inspired by the MB.01 Queen City and Buzz City silhouettes. https://t.co/XDoLPnKxoK

LaMelo Ball is amongst the younger batch of players in the NBA, and has cemented himself as a force to be reckoned with in his two years in the NBA.

The 20-year-old player has only played in the NBA association for one and a half seasons and has already been honored with the Rookie of the Year award and an All-Star appearance at the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend.

On the court this year, the player was spotted in his signature sneakers, Puma MB.01, and has just unveiled the release information for the latest makeover of the shoes he debuted during All-Star Weekend, "Queen City."

The presentation and colorway of the shoes are influenced by the team color of the Charlotte Hornets, which is dominated by a 'Purple Glimmer' color. The 'purple glimmer' covers most of the shoe, including the upper and sole pieces.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Which .gif best captures how you feel about LaMelo Ball's PUMA MB.01 'Queen City' release? Which .gif best captures how you feel about LaMelo Ball's PUMA MB.01 'Queen City' release? https://t.co/P6j61XHU34

The kicks feature a breathable upper mesh and the new Nitro Foam cushioning technology in the midsole. Vibrant teal colorways, known as "Blue Atoll" are accented upon the "Queen City" iteration, which pops on the vamp, tongue, and toe box of the shoes. The outline of the classic Puma logo on the forefoot is also in the 'Blue Atoll' hue.

The shoes are set to be released online on the official website on March 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. EST for a price of $125.

Puma and LaMelo also collaborated to celebrate the city of Charlotte and help the community by refurbishing the courts at L.C. Coleman Neighborhood Park. Two courts are painted with the colorpalette of the MB.01 'Queen City,' and previously seen 'Buzz City' iterations. The courts are located at 1501 McDonald street and feature LaMelo's signature wing design, "1 of 1."

Puma also posted a video on their official page for Basketball, @pumahoops, in which LaMelo is seen in the refurbished courts.

