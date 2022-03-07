PUMA x AMI collab: Where to buy, release date and more 

The German sportswear label, PUMA, has joined forces with the Parisian label, AMI, to release its capsule collection that celebrates friendship and love.

The latest collection will offer a blissful mix of minimal and home-like comfy essentials. The star-studded campaign exhibited a collection featuring Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend, Mia Regan, who stole the full spotlight of the collaboration’s campaign.

The newest partnership is subsequent to PUMA’s recent collaboration with another contemporary fashion label, Maison Kitsune, based in Paris.

All the details about PUMA x AMI’s collaboration

The complete collection of PUMA x AMI SS22 is expected to arrive on March 16 at AMI stores. Further, those interested can also get their hands on the pieces via AMI and PUMA web stores from March 19 onwards.

Challenging the present day's gloom-ridden notions, the collab introduced a gender-neutral capsule. The founder and designer of AMI, Alexandre Mattiussi, is the brains behind the idea and the designs of the collection. Mattiussi shared his thoughts about the upcoming clothing line-up and said:

“When I think about AMI, I see the idea of friendship and love, a brand with very good and very positive vibe.”

He further continued:

“I wanted this collection very easy in the way that for me it’s like a cola you know it’s like a croissant. You go, you see it’s nice, and you want to wear it right away. It’s a nice collaboration with two brands people love.”

The capsule collection comprises some timeless footwear silhouettes of PUMA like Slipstream Lo, Suede Crepe, and the recently released Suede Mayu.

In addition to footwear, the collection also features loose-fitting and comfy apparel like t-shirts, polos, jackets, hoodies, shorts, crew, pants, and brassieres. Taking care of all the essentials, the two will also put forward a set of accessories which include a bucket hat, curve caps, shoulder bags, and a grip bag.

All the pieces are created with a minimalistic approach using a combination of neutral and bold colors, along with premium materials. Co-branding of both the labels can be viewed on the pieces. The trademark, which can be viewed in the latest line-up, is full of love as it is beautifully crafted by uniting the logos of both the brands with a heart.

For dark tones, the hues of black and green are used for the composition of knee-length, pleated shorts and oversized hoodies, respectively. Further, both beige and white-colored trousers and t-shirts are appropriate outfits for loosening up.

A black-colored jacket and an eye-catching orange hoodie have also been added to the collection.

For a full top-to-bottom look, the apparel is to be sported with pairs of all-white shoes constructed with gum outsoles, and adorned with co-branding on tongue tags.

The Global Director of Marketing for the activewear label, Adam Petrick, expressed that the partnership was just like a cakewalk as both the brands are of the same mind. He spoke about how the partnership with AMI was a no-brainer and how their name meant 'friend.' He correlated it and said that community and family was what PUMA was all about.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan