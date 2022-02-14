Moncler x DinYun Zhang collab: Where to buy, price and more about the brand’s Genius project

Moncler has released its latest collection in collaboration with DinYun Zhang. The partnership was launched as part of the brand’s Genius project.

For the next round of its Genius project, the label tapped the potential of the fashion designer, DingYun Zhang, to add his exquisiteness to the brand’s identity.

Zhang completed his graduation from the Central Saint Martins' MA program. The designer caught the attention of the luxury fashion house with his approach to robust fabrication, volume, and garment layering.

All about Moncler x DinYun Zhang collab, price and more

Designer DinYun Zhang embraced sculptural outerwear for Moncler’s “Underwater Futurism” capsule collection. The hues of aqua blue, brown and black are used for making cropped hooded jackets, long coats and vests.

Five distinctive jackets were introduced by the collaboration. All of them are priced differently, starting with the Zedena Vest priced at $2,900, followed by the Aloby Short Down jacket, which is marked at $2,915. Next is a Josa Short Down jacket for $3,215, further, an Iaphia Long Down jacket costs $3,760. The highest priced piece of the collection is a Klolk Short Down jacket, priced at $4,545.

For those interested, you can take a closer look at the limited edition by visiting Moncler’s official website, where all the garments are available for purchase.

The most versatile outerwear of the collection is the Zedena vest as it a reversible jacket. The piece can be styled in two different ways, because it features a camouflage-like print on one side and a monochrome one on the other. The voluminous down design drew inspiration from organic forms of sea creatures.

The outfits are crafted with bold and sculptural quilting. In order to keep it ultra-light, the coats are constructed and lined with crinkled nylon and filled with down. Further, for minimalist appeal, zippers as well as hidden snap button closures are added. Zipped mesh pockets and ribbed cuffs with wrist gaiters are also part of the jackets.

Another adorable characteristic is the adjustable hem with drawstring fastening, alongside bonded oval detailing and a Moncler trademark.

Elucidating his idea behind the designs for the collection, Zhang stated:

“I am all for big volumes that sculpt the body into new forms. I took inspiration from underwater creatures to devise pieces that float lightly, in a color palette that resembles the coral and fungi that naturally grow on top of sculptures submerged in the deep sea.”

More about Moncler’s Genius Project

The brand's Genius project was divulged at Milan Fashion Week in 2018. With this plan, the label detached itself from the idea of appointing a single creative director to manage the brand.

Alternatively, the label advocated a comparatively novel approach, which was about inclusion of multiple creative directors to work for the same brand. The brand desires to empower and support the individual collections of multiple designers.

According to the Genius model, the brand can market new items on a monthly basis, besides encouraging new ideas and talents, unlike in the past, when the brand released only seasonal collections.

