Who is Kerby Jean-Raymond? All about Reebok's global creative director and his exit from the brand

News of Kerby Jean-Raymond stepping down as global creative director of Reebok broke out recently. The information was divulged by the designer that he will be departing from the sports brand on March 1, 2022.

The designer posted an Instagram story where he thanked his Reebok fam saying:

"….with the upmost gratitude for those who changed my life, my family's lives, allowed me to create and who've lent me this incredible platform to lend to others since 2017. Bye fam. Reebok by Pyer Moss Collection 4 will begin rolling out in Late March"

The date of Jean’s departure will be subsequent to Reebok’s acquisition by Authentic Brands Group, which is expected to be finalized soon.

As reported by WWD, thanking Kerby for his contributions, the brand’s president, Matt O’Toole said:

“We want to sincerely thank Kerby for his many contributions to Reebok. The positive impact he has made on the brand will be felt for years to come. We wish him the very best.”

All about Kerby Jean-Raymond

The start of his career

Born in 1986 in New York, Kerby Jean-Raymond is the founder and creative director of New York-based label Pyer Moss, in addition to working as global creative director for Reebok.

The Haitian-American designer attended the High School of Fashion Industries in New York from 2000 to 2004. Thereafter, he did an internship at Marchesa and Theory. Further, he went to Hofstra University. Finally, in 2008, Kerby completed his graduation with Bachelor’s in business administration.

Not everyone might know that Kerby even went to Brooklyn Law School, but dropped out after a semester.

Kerby kickstarted his career in design as a freelancer for big names like Theory, Marc Jacobs, Badgley Mischka, and Kenneth Cole.

Kerby launched Pyer Moss in 2013

While Pyer Moss was launched in 2013, it came into the limelight specifically during the Spring/Summer 2016 season. In 2016’s show, he highlighted police brutality, citing the Black Lives Matter movement by dint of video, street art and fashion.

Kerby was already on the ladder of success when, in 2018, his label entered into collaboration with Reebok and released the Reebok by Pyer Moss collection.

It was in 2018, when Pyer Moss was nominated for its Autumn/Winter 2018 collection as the Emerging Talent for the CFDA’s Swarovski Award.

The label then won the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund in 2018. In December of the same year, he even secured “Collaboration of the Year” at the Footwear News Achievement Awards for his joint efforts with Reebok.

Last but not least, Kerby was designated as global creative director of Reebok in September 2020. The appointment further took forward his four-year relationship with the brand.

Using Pyer Moss as its platform, Kerby Jean-Raymond focuses on engaging with the past, present and future of the black American experience via personal storytelling and provocative theatrical presentation.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan