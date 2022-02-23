DC X Puma limited edition collection: Release date, where to buy, products, and all about the Batman-themed drop

Puma is collaborating with DC and Warner Bros. Consumer Products to launch a limited-edition capsule inspired by the global release of Warner Bros. Pictures film, a new addition to the DC world, The Batman.

The Puma x Batman collection embraces the heroics of Batman and the grittiness of Gotham City. The collection draws inspiration from the film, giving us Batman, Batmobile, and Bat emblem graphics and bringing them to various styles of accessories, ready-to-wear apparel products, footwear, etc.

The collection will drop on February 26, 2022, at puma.com and is made for caped crusader fans of all ages and genders.

Details about Puma x DC: Batman Collection

IGN @IGN #DCFanDome A first look at a new Puma x Batman collab courtesy of @neymarjr A first look at a new Puma x Batman collab courtesy of @neymarjr. #DCFanDome https://t.co/inwYXRVmqY

The collection captures the essence of Gotham City and the caped crusader in the sections of apparel, footwear, and accessories. The apparel is made for men, women, and children.

The men's collection includes six T-shirts, four hoodies, track pants, two pairs of shorts, and track tops. These items are available in various colors, including black, red, blue, and white. The collection starts at a price range of $35 and tops off at $90.

sally @sallyvg #TheBatman The new PUMA x BATMAN collection is created in honor of the release of the new film, The Batman.. Gotham City, we’re coming for you us.puma.com/us/es/collabor… #TheBatman The new PUMA x BATMAN collection is created in honor of the release of the new film, The Batman.. Gotham City, we’re coming for you us.puma.com/us/es/collabor… https://t.co/ft85SBJGba

The women's collection is smaller than men's, including leggings, two cropped T-shirts, and a hoodie. The hoodie is in a red colorway, and the cropped tees are available in two colors, black and white. The cropped T-shirt can be availed for $35, leggings for $60, and the hoodie for $70 each.

The children's collection includes shorts, a hoodie, and a T-shirt. A toddler tracksuit is also available in the kid's collection. The tees are available in two colors, red and white, for $25 each. The hoodie is in a black colorway retailing for the price of $50, while the shorts and the toddle tracksuit are available for $40 each.

giulia 8🦇 @pattinsnfilm THE BATMAN X PUMA?! GIVE IT TO ME NOOOOOWWWW THE BATMAN X PUMA?! GIVE IT TO ME NOOOOOWWWW

The three accessories available are unisex and can be availed in both kids and grown-up sizes. These three include a backpack, a chest bag, and a baseball cap. These items retail at a price of $38, $45, and $30, respectively.

The footwear line of the collection includes a Fierce 2 inspired by Catwoman, a re-iteration of the classic Puma suede, an RS-X silhouette in a black colorway with a red accent, two court rider hoops styled that pay homage to Catwoman and Batman, and a sleek Mayze in an all-black colorway with form stripes in red accents.

giulia 8🦇 @pattinsnfilm « are you wearing the? »

« puma x the batman sneakers? yes, i am. » « are you wearing the? » « puma x the batman sneakers? yes, i am. » https://t.co/02JNleHs6m

Other than these shoe iterations, fans can also expect two new additions to their football boot collection. Special FUTURE Z and Batman ULTRA cleats are also being released with the footwear line.

The footwear line hasn't released the price yet, but the expected price can be around $220.

