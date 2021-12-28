Who is Riddler in 'The Batman' movie? The Bat and the Cat trailer explained 

Warner Brothers dropped a surprise trailer for the upcoming DC film, The Batman. The clip consisted of new footage that featured the Caped Crusader, Catwoman, and the Riddler and their connection to the film's main plot.

The latest trailer, titled 'The Bat and the Cat,' focused on the partnership formed between Robert Pattinson's Batman and Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman in The Batman. The clip also featured the alliance between Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright), who is yet to become the commissioner of the GCPD.

The Batman: The Bat and The Cat trailer also seems to set up a crucial connection between The Riddler (portrayed by Paul Dano) and the Batman, as well as the former's motives to wreak havoc in Gotham City.

The Riddler's identity in 'The Batman' and his connection with the Wayne family

Paul Dano's The Riddler in 'The Batman' (Image via Warner Bros)

In the trailer, a voice-over from The Riddler revealed that he knows the truth about Bruce Wayne being Batman. He also added that Bruce is a part of his plan as well, which hints at a connection between the orphan billionaire and the iconic villain.

Paul Dano's The Riddler in The Batman goes by the name of Edward Nashton, which was his birth name in the comics. As per his comic book origin, the villain was also an orphan like Bruce. Later on, he adopted the name Edward Nygma or E. Nygma, a play on the word 'enigma.' His name was a reference to his modus operandi of asking riddles to give clues about his crimes.

It is plausible that Dano's Riddler is yet to adopt the name 'Edward Nygma' to embrace his antagonistic alter-ego fully. This would suggest that The Batman is as much of an origin story for Bruce as it is for Edward in Matt Reeves' series.

Did Riddler know Bruce Wayne as a child?

Riddler's mind map in the international trailer (Image via Warner Bros)

The international version of the trailer footage featured a glimpse of a mind map by Riddler, which included old pictures of Bruce Wayne and his parents at presumably an orphanage. The board had the phrase, "If only I knew then…what I know now," which could be referring to the Riddler knowing the Batman's identity.

The photograph also showcased another boy besides Bruce and his parents wearing a similar style of glasses as Edward Nashton did later in the trailer. Another picture of the same boy had the Riddler's symbol highlighting his face, which hints at the kid possibly being Edward as a child.

The Riddler's plan and how is Bruce Wayne a part of it too?

Bruce's mind map in the movie (Image via Warner Bros)

The movie is rumored to have taken inspiration from Batman: The Long Halloween comics, where it was revealed that Thomas Wayne saved the life of Carmine Falcone when they were young. Another glimpse in the trailer showcases Bruce's mind map that had the phrase:

"The sins of my father."

This is likely to be a clue from Riddler, which might be hinting at Thomas Wayne's connection with Gotham City mob boss Carmine Falcone (portrayed by John Turturro). Thus, Riddler might be trying to give Bruce clues about his family's involvement in the corruption and crimes in Gotham City.

Another theory suggests that The Riddler grew up in the orphanage run by the Waynes after Falcone murdered Edward's parents. This might explain his plans against Bruce and Gotham.

Are D.A. Gil Colson, Commissioner Pete Savage, and Mayor Don Mitchell Jr. connected?

D.A. Colson in the funeral of Mayor Mitchell (Image via Warner Bros)

As established by the previous trailers, Riddler kills or attempts to kill multiple city officials. The trailers suggest that the villain kills Mayor Mitchell first, after which he targets Colson at the funeral.

These individuals were likely corrupted as Edward also tapes the late Mayor's face with 'no more lies' written on it with blood. Pete Savage is also expected to die, setting up Gordon as his successor as the GCPD Commissioner. Thus, it is plausible that the Riddler has a personal vendetta against these individuals. A theory suggests that Falcone killed Nashton's parents, and the crime was covered up by the Mayor, the DA, and the GCPD Commissioner.

As mentioned in the trailer, this potential connection between the Wayne family and Falcone might be the 'lies' that Alfred told Bruce.

Like the trailers hinted at, Matt Reeves' The Batman seems to have taken much inspiration from Jeph Loeb's Batman comics like The Long Halloween and Hush. The movie is slated for release on March 4, 2022.

