5 Batman posters that are more than just works of art

There are a lot of Batman movies so, of course, there are numerous posters too. But which posters do the best job of drawing the Caped Crusader?

Batman has become one of the most successful superhero franchises to date, set in a dark, gritty city with a lot of fantastic villains that occasionally overshadow him. The Caped Crusader initially appeared in comic books in 1939, and his tale has since been adapted for numerous television shows, both live-action and animated, computer games, and, of course, numerous films.

Given that a number of directors have worked with the franchise, a variety of movie posters have been created, often in a wide range of styles. While some use bold graphics and dark comic book esthetics, others focus more on capturing the essence of The Caped Crusader and Gotham City.

5 Batman posters that were sheer works of art

1) Batman Begins (2005)

After mixed reviews of Batman Forever and the so-bad-it's-funny fiasco that was Batman & Robin, Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy begins with this movie, the first successful attempt to bring the series back into cinema.

The use of deep shadows, the viewer staring directly up at The Caped Crusader swooping down with his cape just like bat wings, and the use of real bats, which is a vital aspect in this rendition, makes this poster particularly outstanding. All of these aspects combine to make the ideal gothic comic book movie poster.

2) The Dark Night (2008)

In Nolan's second foray into Gotham, he created one of the most iconic depictions of his arch-nemesis in cinema history. The Dark Knight's villainous Joker, played by Heath Ledger, is unquestionably the star of the film, and his appearance in the movie posters is stunning.

Without even exposing his face, the audience gets a sense of how terrifying this version of the Joker is. With the dark eye make-up, his smeared red smile, and the distinctive motto, "Why So Serious?" this poster is well worth displaying, as long as it doesn't scare the viewer at night.

3) Justice League (2017)

We saw a lot of posters produced between the theatrical release of Justice League and Zack Snyder's Justice League. The ones that stick out, though, are a set of character posters created for the film's initial release in 2017.

Each one shows the five main superheroes, including Batman himself, with their logos cut out over a black and white portrait of their true selves to expose their superhero selves in color. The effect is incredible and quite cool, and it works incredibly well as a set.

4) Batman: The Long Halloween (2021)

The long Halloween, which was split into two parts, is the most current animated movie of the series. It's already established a huge fanbase and is quite popular with fans, despite the fact that it's the most recent Batman release.

The Long Halloween (Image via IMDB.com)

Despite being a direct-to-video release which means 'no theatrical movie poster', the two Blu-ray covers are stunning, especially when viewed together. These are masterfully depicted, even with the Joker's half-face smirking nastily at the viewer, and would look fantastic displayed anywhere.

5) Batman (1989)

Tim Burton's Batman is one of the most well-known films of the franchise. The 1989 film was the second to feature a caped crusader and the first to portray him in a darker light.

This poster is the perfect illustration of less is more, as it uses the iconic insignia to give it a slick makeover to match the gritty Gotham environs. As a result, the poster is not just one of the best DC movie posters of all time, but also one of the most successful movie poster campaigns ever.

