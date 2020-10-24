'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt was drafted to RAW in the recent WWE Draft. He has been involved in an angle with Alexa Bliss in recent months which is currently one of the most interesting storylines going on in WWE.

WWE legend and 10-time WWE tag-team champion Bully Ray was recently a guest on WWE's The Bump. During his appearance on the show, Bully Ray discussed The Fiend and Alexa Bliss storyline.

WWE legend Bully Ray compares The Fiend and Alexa Bliss to Harley Quinn and The Joker

Bully Ray opened up about the moment from last week's episode of RAW when The Fiend and Alexa Bliss hit simultaneous Sister Abigail's to both Andrade and Zelina Vega:

It’s WWE’s version of the Joker and Harley Quinn, the sky’s the limit. Listen, last night on Monday Night RAW- when I was watching the show, and I saw them looking at each other hooking the double Sister Abigails? Bang, that was it. You know, we always talk in the WWE about ‘WrestleMania moments.’ And you can just break that down to ‘moments.’ And Monday Night with The Fiend and Alexa Bliss looking deep into each other’s eyes — it was almost like a sick romantic moment between the two of them. And that moment stole the three hours of Raw for me. It told me everything I needed to know. H/T: 411Mania

Bully Ray also expressed that he was a big fan of what The Fiend brought to table and also had a lot of praise for Alexa Bliss:

The Fiend, Bray Wyatt — we know from day one, nothing but money. In everything he ever did, everything he sunk his teeth into, I’m a huge fan in every way, shape or form. Alexa Bliss to me, is one of the best reactors I’ve ever seen in the WWE. She resonates emotions so well that she doesn’t have to say a word. And the two of them together, I think is going to be some awesome storytelling. And the WWE Universe is going to love it. H/T: 411Mania

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw The Fiend destroy RETRIBUTION almost single-handely, coming out after RETRIBUTION's match against The Hurt Business.