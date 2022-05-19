Where to buy Eames Office x Reebok collection? Price and more details explored

Reebok is hard at work on its upcoming June 2022 releases, and its partnership with widely-admired designer label Eames Office has garnered much attention lately. The shoe manufacturer’s latest collection will be solely based upon the iconic designs and architectural works of the late Charles and Ray Eames, the founders of Eames Office.

The Reebok X Eames Office footwear lineup is scheduled for Friday, June 10, at 10AM EDT. A total of five vivid pairs are included in the assortment, which will be sold for $120 each. Grab yours via Eames Office’s as well as the shoe label’s e-commerce websites.

Eames Office X Reebok collection is a nod to legendary designers’ contributions

The artistry of the Eameses - Charles and Ray Eames - is among the most influential styles of the twentieth century, as it was a part of everything from architecture to furniture designs, enduring for multiple decades to come.

This year, the late and idolized designers will continue to inspire a Reebok partnership, which will soon launch five fresh renditions.

The forthcoming Classic Leathers range, like Club Cs from March, are influenced primarily by the masterly Eames Office releases.

Items offered under The Classic Leathers footwear collection

The Classic Leather collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The first colorway features a monochrome palette and artwork motivated by Eames’ 1955 "The Colouring," a children's toy that encourages free-form creation. The two-toned sneakers are adorned with camo prints of open-ended creativity all over. These pairs are embellished with co-branding on the tongues and Eames labeling near the eyelets. White customized insoles and gray outsoles complete the look.

The next shoe is deeply influenced by the Molded Plywood Chair. Brown leathery uppers are fashioned to imitate the plywood’s rich brown woodgrain. The darker shade of brown is employed to accentuate the appearance of the shoes. Darker shades are used for tongues, laces, and sole units. To spice it up, branding is placed on the tongue, heels, and adjacent to the eyelets.

The three-piece "Elephant Pack" from the Classic Leather Collection sports a detachable elephant face that conceals the laces and the geometric patterned tongues. This same set offers three distinct shades: "Poppy Red," "Ice Grey," and "Dark Lime." These monotones are embellished with similar branding on the heels, tongues, and near eyelets.

Earlier in March this year, the duo came together to create another shoe range, which united the realms of streetwear, fine art, and architecture. The collection, which was titled as “Dot Pattern and Composition Pack,” released on March 17.

The collection of shoes were decorated with dotted markings. Their Dot Pattern reflected the linkage of Eames' designs. A freely dispersed field was rendered in rhythm and proportion by tiny sinews, which connected the dots.

Edited by Saman