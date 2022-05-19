Billionaire Boys Club x Reebok Zig Kinetica II: Where to buy, release date, price, and more explored

Billionaire Boys Club and Reebok continued their partnership with a futuristic interpretation of the classic Zig Kinetica silhouette for the second time. Following up on the 2019 collaboration for the initial Zig Kinetica sneaker, the Zig Kinetica II launched on May 13, 2022, on Reebok's official e-commerce site.

The duo's latest effort for the Zig Kinetica II silhouette is dressed in a digi-camo design inspired by the functionality of military gear. The sneakers saw an early release on the official Billionaire Boys Club website on May 6, 2022, followed by a restock release on Reebok's site.

More about the second release of Billionaire Boys Club x Reebok Zig Kinetica II shoes

Billionaire Boys Club x Reebok Zig Kinetica II shoes (Image via BBC Icecream)

Reebok and Billionaire Boys Club kickstarted their long-standing partnership in 2019 with the debut of their first collaborative shoe, Answer V.

Ever since, the dynamic duo has delivered a flurry of silhouettes for their enthusiasts, such as Question Lows, Instapump Fury Boost, and more. Expanding its catalog is the second iteration of the Zig Kinetica.

Reebok is evolving lifestyle-running sneakers with the integration of functionality with vintage military-inspired camouflage print designs taken by the BBC.

"Billionaire Boys Club Zig Kinetica II Shoes blurs the line between runway style and streetwear. These Reebok shoes were created with the fashion label to grab the spotlight wherever you go. Layering gives the mesh and leather upper texture and depth. Lightweight Floatride Fuel cushioning is wrapped in a TPU frame that provides stability and propulsion," reads product description on Reebok.

The Zig Kinetica II is constructed of a breathable mesh upper with built-in zones of comfort and support with the integration of lightweight Floatride Fuel cushioning in the Zig Energy Shell.

In a press release made by the company, BBC, talked about their newly released Zig Kinetica II silhouette:

“The BBC Zig Kinetica II was inspired by the quality and functionality of tactical gear. We wanted to bring some of those functional elements to this shoe through details such as speed lace hooks, as well as nylon pull tabs at the heel and tongue for ease of accessibility. The Digi-Camo comes from our archives, and we thought it would be the perfect pattern for this utilitarian silhouette,” said BBC.

The exteriors of the uppers are constructed with a durable match which is donned with muted camo patterns and contrasted with a wavy white embroidered pattern. Dusty olive hue accentuates the perforated leather panels that sit at the rear of the sneaker.

Additional detailing is added with the lettering "Wealth is of the heart and mind, not the pocket," which emblazones the heel tabs on the interior. The message is accompanied by the streetwear label's astronaut helmet logo graphic.

Further branding is added with the BBC branding on the tongue and pull tabs, while tactical lace loops appear along the tongue. Finishing off the design, the light gum brown color appears on the footbed.

The Zig Kinetica II sneakers are available on bbcicecream.com and reebok.com for $150 in sizes 4 to 13 in Hunter Green / Boulder Grey / Stucco colorway. The sneakers can also be bought at the Billionaire Boys Club's Tokyo and NYC flagship stores.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar