Netflix's Money Heist X Reebok collab: Where to buy, price and more about the collection

Netflix crime drama series Money Heist and Reebok recently collaborated on a capsule collection. The sportswear giant designed a seven-piece apparel and footwear range heavily influenced by the show, which wrapped in December last year.

The Reebok x La Casa de Papel (aka Money Heist) collection is available on the former's e-commerce website. The prices range from $35 to $135.

The collection emphasizes Money Heist’s color palette in hoodies, graphic print t-shirts, and four distinct sneaker options.

The apparel is emblazoned with motifs and catchphrases from the drama series, including "Bella Ciao."

The items in the collection are available in sizes ranging from 2XS to 2XL.

Items featured in the fun collab

1) The La Casa de Papel t-shirt is fashioned in two shades: black and white. The crewneck tees are adorned with the series’ iconography both on the front and back. These everyday wear pieces retail for $35 each.

2) The Money Heist hoodies are next on the list. They are bright red in color, which is a nod to the series’ characteristic hues. Organic cotton and polyester fleece were used to create them. For added convenience, drawcords and kangaroo pockets are also incorporated into these items. The rear side is embellished with prints of Rebook, Bella Ciao, and Money Heist, as well as a sizeable world map. The hoodies are priced at $75 apiece.

3) The $100 Classic Leather kicks are designed to resemble the heist crew's masquerade masks. A 3D-molded side stripe that matches the mask's mustache is added for intricacy. The sneakers are finished off with black co-branded tongues and bright red outsoles.

4) The Freestyle Hi women shoes are priced at $100. The finely knitted uppers are black and crimson with gold accents. These sneakers feature a rub-away window block that reveals highly sought-after gold, paying homage to Tokyo's iconic Ankh necklace. Black velcro straps positioned above the laces finish off the high-top uppers. The gold heist masks carved on the heels and printed on the insoles complete the shoes.

5) The Zig Kentica II silhouettes feature the robbery squad’s red jumpsuits in the form of red knitted uppers. Embellished with premium stitching and zipper detailing, the black insoles of the playful sneakers are printed with the show’s letterings and mask iconography. These pairs are selling for $135 each.

6) Club C men's shoes are the fourth sneakers in the collaboration. These black shoes are well-made using leather and textiles. They cost $100 each. The black tongues are embellished with heist masks, and small glasses are fastened to the lace dubrae. Furthermore, the co-branding is highlighted on the insoles, and the heels are embellished with Professor's favorite red origami.

The packaging for each silhouette is inspired by the Royal Mint of Spain, where the La Casa De Papel squad pulled off their first heist. The shoes arrive covered in red tissue paper that highlights the Professor’s interest in origami.

