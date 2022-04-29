Where to buy Chief Keef X True Religion collection? Release date and more details about the fun collab

LA-based streetwear fashion label, True Religion, recently joined forces with Chicago rapper Chief Keef to commemorate the company's two-decade run in the fashion industry. For their latest collection, the premium denim company merged its denim prowess with the rapper's decade-long influence on music.

The Chief Keef x True Religion apparel lineup is all set to hit the stores on May 5. The complete range will be available for purchase via the e-commerce website of True Religion as well as at select retailers.

Citing the reason for their collab with the rapper, the True Religion’s Creative Director, Zihaad Wells, said,

“Chief Keef is such an icon and has been one of the biggest supporters of the brand for the last decade. The idea that he would design a collection for us following the 10 year anniversary of ‘True Religion Fein,’ and to have it coincide with our 20th-anniversary, was just too perfect an opportunity to pass up.”

Chief Keef x True Religion collaborated to celebrate the brand’s 20th anniversary

On April 26, 2022, True Religion announced its association with the rapper for the first time. The brand further informed its fans that the two had created a special line of denim jackets, t-shirts, hoodies, jeans, sweatpants, hearts, and cartoon skulls for their upcoming release.

The forthcoming collection is completely covered in vibrant graphics and designs. The entire collection has the iconic True Religion emblem, which is made out of big hearts, skulls, and bones.

Both the front and back of the black and blue denim jackets are embellished with striking graphic motifs of hearts and skulls.

The blue and black jeans are emblazoned with a hefty TRUE stamping by Keef. The bottomwear is embellished with gorgeous red hearts to offer even more intricacy.

The front and back of the white t-shirt are covered in multicolored designs. Flames adorn the bottoms of the tees, while hearts and TRUE LOVE prints adorn the tops. Furthermore, the hoodies and joggers are printed with the denim label's similarly large-sized insignias.

Collaboration with True Religion was a dream for Chief Keef

During his interview, Chief Keef sounded genuinely enthusiastic about his current partnership when he said,

“It’s always been a dream of mine to collaborate with True Religion. I actually wore head-to-toe True Religion to my first show and when this opportunity came about, I jumped on it.”

Further, the rapper expressed his growing penchant for designing clothes, saying,

“Designing clothes is becoming a real passion of mine and the bold colors and fun prints of this collection truly reflect my personality.”

Keef is the latest rapper to partner with True Religion, following its earlier musical collaborations with Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert, Cardi B, Travis Scott, J. Cole, Pharrell Williams, and most recently 2 Chainz.

