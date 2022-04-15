What did Cardi B name her kid? Cephus meaning explained as rapper and husband, Offset, share first pictures of baby boy

Cardi B and her husband, Offset, have revealed the name and picture of their second child.

On April 14, the I Like It singer took to her Instagram handle to share the first picture of their baby boy while revealing his name to be Wave Set Cephus.

Cardi B put a dinosaur, a wave, and a teddy bear emoji as the caption.

The little boy can be seen wearing a light blue beanie, a matching fur jacket, sneakers, and a silver chain around his neck in the upload.

What does Cardi B's second baby's name mean?

According to the site Name Meaning, the word "Cephus" (pronounced "see-fus") is of Aramaic origin and is used mainly in English-speaking countries but also in a few other nations and languages of the world.

The word means "stone." However, its meaning changes from country to country. Aside from Aramaic, the name is also present in Biblical and Christian contexts.

Offset also shared his youngest boy's pictures

Offset also shared a picture of Wave Set Cephus, where the toddler can be seen bare-chested, just wearing chains.

Following the duo's big reveal, Cardi B took to Twitter to share that her husband was the one who came up with the baby's moniker. The 29-year-old shared a video showcasing the little boy's chain, which seems to be covered in diamonds, with a blue baby shark surfing on an orange surfboard.

Cardi B @iamcardib When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME ! When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME ! https://t.co/dbZswOd3kr

The two American rappers welcomed Wave Set Cephus on September 6, 2021.

The Money artist announced the little one's birth by sharing a picture of herself cradling the boy in her hospital bed while sitting next to the Open It Up artist. The duo can be seen looking down on their newborn in the picture while Cardi sits in a Louis Vuitton blanket.

During an interview in December 2019, Cardi B revealed that parenthood changed her life and how she thinks about her daughter all the time.

"I could shake my a**, I could be the most ratchet-est person ever, I could get into a fight tomorrow, but I'm still a great mom. All the time, I'm thinking about my kid. I'm shaking my a**, but at the same time, I'm doing business. I'm on the phone with my business manager saying, make sure that a percentage of my check goes to my kid's trust."

Wave Set Cephus is the duo's second child. They are already parents to a three-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, whom they welcomed in 2018.

However, this seven-month-toddler is Offset's fifth baby. He is also a father to seven-year-olds Kalea and Kody and 12-year-old Jordan from his previous relationships.

Edited by Ravi Iyer