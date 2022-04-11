Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams reveal baby name following backlash over becoming parents

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams shared last year that the couple was thinking of having children. The first step the two took towards expanding their family was to buy a small baby-sized tie-dye T-shirt.

Adam explained in the video:

"We want to have a kid, so like, if we start putting it out into the world with our purchases, it will come true."

Forward to March 2022 and the couple revealed that they had already finalized their egg donor and shortlisted some unique baby names. Going by Adams's latest video, the couple seems to have found their favorite name on the list.

Shane Dawson and Rylan Adams might have selected their baby's name

The couple initially seemed to have a different approach towards parenthood. Dawson seemed to like the idea of adoption, while Adams was more inclined towards surrogacy. Going by Adams's last vlog, "Having a Baby *The First Step*," it can be assumed that they opted for surrogacy.

In the video, Dawson shared that he and Adams had finalized an egg donor via the internet, and joked, saying:

"We chose an egg donor. It was very strange to click on our child's mother. We filmed the process, not for YouTube, but just for our kid. When they're 18, if they have a sense of humor, they can laugh at it. Just us pressing purchase, 'We bought your mummy!'"

In the same video, the couple also shared that they had already begun shortlisting unique baby names. Some of the names they shared in the video were Chandler, Milk and Peanut Butter. Shane explained:

"We have a list of a bunch of baby names but I don't remember any of them and I remember being like, 'This is the one', and now I don't remember. The only one I kind of remember is Chandler because I think that would be a fun name. Wait, is Chandler a girl or a boy? I think it's a girl."

He added:

"I want something interesting. I want something that isn't always a name like it is now… Like milk, or like peanut butter."

But going by the humorous theme of their videos, fans of the YouTubers assumed that the couple were joking about the names.

In his latest video, Adams went on a family trip to Palm Springs, and bought a rhinestone-encrusted piggy bank for his partner. Shane Dawson has a renowned fondness for pig-based arts and motifs. The gift gave him an idea for another unusual name - Bling.

Adams then told Dawson that his mom liked the name Chandler too, saying:

"You have my mom on the Chandler name too."

He added:

"Now she's being walking around being like 'In a couple of years, we'll be this full screaming Chandler.'"

Dawson agreed to the name, indicating that it would sound good, and said:

"Yeah, but Chandler Dawson Adams is iconic."

Netizens are not on board with the idea of Shane Dawson becoming a parent

Internet users were never too keen on Shane Dawson becoming a parent. Many believe that the YouTuber is too dramatic and careless to take care of a child. Many also feel that looking at the YouTuber's past controversies, he should not be allowed to have children. Also, some felt the name was "cringey" and "lame."

The internet is not on board with the idea (Image via @defnoodle/Instagram)

The couple have not given any indication of how far they are into their pregnancy. However, if the fertilization has already been done, then the couple could welcome a child within the year itself.

