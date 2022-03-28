"Purchase: We bought your mommy": Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams share they are becoming parents, leave fans concerned 

YouTuber Shane Dawson and his boyfriend Ryland Adams have been talking about wanting a child since the beginning of 2021. The pair have been together for over 6 years and got engaged in March 2019.

In Ryland's latest video with the caption, "Having a Baby *The First Step*," the two shared more information about the possibilities and process of getting a baby via surrogacy.

Shane spoke about how the two were creating videos so in the future their kids could look through them. At one point, he also spoke about how things would be somewhat weird, saying:

"Purchase: We bought your mommy."

However, looking at Shane's past controversies, many internet users were not fans of the idea and shared their concerns over the situation.

Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams are opting for surrogacy

According to Shane, the couple was on the fence about choosing between adoption and surrogacy but settled with the latter. At the beginning of the video, Shane shared his concerns with the viewers about surrogacy, which was mainly to do with not being able to reproduce with his partner Ryland. He explained:

"It's just a constant reminder that we can't do it ourselves, I'm kinda of on the line. I almost feel like we should just adopt."

He said that he was upset because he wanted to share a child with his partner but since he couldn't, they had to opt for a egg donor.

The couple then checked out some "baby-making" apps that merge two pictures to show what their child would look like.

Towards the end of the video, the couple revealed that they had selected a surrogate and were documenting the entire process for their future child. He said:

"We chose an egg donor, it was very strange to click purchase on our child's mother."

Shane also shed some light on his plans to keep his child out of the spotlight to protect them from the negativity and hate the YouTuber receives on a daily basis.

The Internet reacts to Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams going through with surrogacy

The video sparked various opinions and comments from internet users, many of whom were not fans of the idea. While some fans were excited to see their favorite creator stepping into a new role, others could not picture Shane Dawson as a capable parent and shared their sentiments on Instagram and Twitter.

dé-ʝenae @shanesjenae Seriously so happy for them rn. They're going to be such amazing parents and those kids are going to have a blast. It makes me want to start planning my own baby even though I'm single Seriously so happy for them rn. They're going to be such amazing parents and those kids are going to have a blast. It makes me want to start planning my own baby even though I'm single

🫀kayde_parx💙💛 @evilbassboys not shane dawson and ryland adams preparing to have a child…that poor child not shane dawson and ryland adams preparing to have a child…that poor child

Users referred to old problematic videos by the YouTuber and pointed to his exorbitant behavior.

Internet users are not on board with the idea of Shane Dawson being a parent (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Others, mentioned the infamous 'cat incident,' where Shane claimed to have done some indecent activity to his pet cat. He later apologized and explained that the entire comment was false, and was only told to gain views on his video.

The creator is currently on a hiatus from his YouTube channel and only appears in Ryland's vlogs and videos with his friends.

