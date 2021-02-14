What did Shane Dawson do to his cat? YouTuber's alleged sexual act trends online

Nearly six years after the incident took place, Shane Dawson's horrific cat story is trending online once again, courtesy of a questionable Nintendo tweet.

Recently, Nintendo's social media supposedly posted a tweet about cats, which raised several online community eyebrows.

It turns out. Nintendo did not make the tweet. Instead, an account was posted that removed its Twitter handle to make it seem like Nintendo had indeed made it of America.

UPDATE: Tweet isn’t actually from Nintendo account. It appears the account that originally posted the screenshot of the tweet 9 hours ago removed the Twitter handle to make it seem as though tweet is from Nintendo. pic.twitter.com/91G4VQHVqr — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 14, 2021

What instantly caught Twitter users' attention was the caption, which read, "Shane Dawson runs the Nintendo account now apparently."

It was a direct nod to his horrendous podcast clip from 2015, which went viral worldwide.

In the clip, Dawson described a sexual act in which he took part with his cat.

I found the audio!! Shane Dawson came on his cat! WTF!!!!! This was on his podcast pic.twitter.com/6slFQRxIeE — Sandwich Ruler (@magician_dragon) March 17, 2019

He can be heard describing exactly what he did to his cat.

"One time I laid my cat down on her back. I moved her little chicken legs spread open or whatever. I came all over the cat. It was like my first sexual experience. I was also like 19"

In the aftermath of the clip going viral, he ended up facing severe backlash online and quickly clarified that it was said in jest, as he went on to issue an apology:

Image via Twitter

With his horrific cat story resurfacing online, Twitter users were left scandalized upon clicking on his name in the trending bar, as they vociferously pledged for the need not to give Dawson such a limelight.

Shane Dawson's cat story leaves Twitter scandalized, yet again.

A detailed account of the cat scandal that surrounded Dawson is explained thoroughly in the video above, with the 32-year old YouTuber consequently issuing lengthy apologies on social media.

Often known for courting controversy, Dawson is certainly no stranger to being "canceled." Given that his jokes about pedophilia and racism drew massive backlash online.

One of the most polarizing figures on the internet today, Dawson inadvertently kicked off a meme fest online with his cat scandal resurfacing.

With his questionable actions and statements continuing to invoke the online community's ire, it seems like Dawson has developed an uncanny knack of touching upon a raw nerve with the general public.

Though he has apologized multiple times and claims to have taken accountability for his actions, he continues to find himself teetering on the edge of complete cancelation.