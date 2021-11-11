What is Ryland Adams’ net worth? YouTuber claims he would cheat on fiancé Shane Dawson for a billion dollars

YouTuber and podcast host, Ryland Adams, revealed in the latest episode of his podcast The Sip, that he would cheat on his fellow YouTuber- fiancé Shane Dawson for a billion dollars. The podcast’s co-host Lizze Gordon also joined Adams for an extensive discussion about Harry Styles.

Ryland Adams is best known for his self-titled YouTube channel, where he often uploads videos along with his sister Morgan Adams, who is a YouTuber as well. Adams gained popularity since appearing in several of his fiancé’s videos.

His main channel currently boasts close to four million subscribers. However, he seems to be more active on his second channel, "Ryland vlogs," where he explores his interests in interior designing.

In the latest podcast episode, the 30-year-old ruthlessly admitted that he would cheat on his fiancé Shane Dawson if he was offered a large amount of money.

Adams has been dating Dawson since 2016. The two became engaged in March 2019. In the latest podcast episode. Adams admitted:

“I don’t know, if I was talking to Shane… a billion dollars seems nice. I’m very against cheating. Even if you were in the moment, you should call and break up with your partner.”

Ryland Adams’ fortune and rise to fame explored

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ryland Adams boasts a net worth of $1 million. His main channel has amassed close to three million views, which boosted his career as a content creator.

Having a keen interest in broadcast journalism, Adams became a producer and host for celebrity news channel Clevver in 2014. However, he quit the company in 2017. As he often appeared in Dawson’s vlogs since he began dating him in 2016, he was inspired to create his own YouTube channel.

By then, Ryland Adams had amassed a fan following from Clevver and Dawson’s vlogs. Since becoming a YouTuber, he was nominated for the 'Short Award Vlogger' of the year in 2019 as well.

With a soaring net worth, it would seem unnecessary that Ryland Adams would need a billion dollars. Adams owns a $3 million estate in Calabasas and a $2.2 million dollar home in Colorado along with Shane Dawson.

Though it seemed alarming to see Adams admit to being open to cheating on his fiancé, it was probably in jest as Dawson stated that he would not do so.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan