"Cringe": Shane Dawson labelled an "attention-seeker" after he claims his fiancé, Ryland Adams was possessed by a demon

YouTuber Shane Dawson shared a short story on Instagram, claiming his fiance Ryland Adams was possessed by a demon. In a series of photos on his Instagram story, Shane Dawson claimed that he woke up to Ryland Adams sitting in bed and telling him, "You're going to die tonight."

Shane Dawson gained notoriety during 2020, following his past skits that included sexualizing minors and portraying blackface. Although Shane Dawson apologized in June 2020, many fans and netizens remained unconvinced.

In June 2021, Shane Dawson hinted at the idea of a possible return through an Instagram post. In late July 2021, Dawson and Adams announced they would be moving from California to Colorado.

According to Shane Dawson's Instagram story, Ryland Adams sat up in bed and looked at him before stating that Dawson was going to die. Shane then claimed that he yelled at Ryland until he woke up with no recollection of the event.

Shane Dawson shared an update later the same day, mentioning that Ryland Adams may have been possessed by a demon. Dawson added that they might have collected a "haunted antique," while Ryland Adams expressed his anxiety about moving to Colorado and possibly being "possessed."

"It wasn't just creepy or scary, it was horrifying. We were just talking about it, and how there may be a demon in his body. We might have gotten a haunted antique from an antique store. Maybe the chandelier."

Instagram users respond to Shane Dawson's story

The entire series of stories from Shane Dawson's account was reposted by user defnoodles, and received over thirty comments. Many users labeled Dawson's story "cringe." Other users commented that the situation called for the Spooky Boys, a former group Shane Dawson was part of along with Garrett Watts and Drew Monson.

A user commented:

"What in the need for attetnion at the expense of his spouse...take his internet. Take both their internet."

A second user stated:

"Who the f--- cares? Shane is so desperate for attention."

Another user commented:

"Well someone has to do it."

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

Shane Dawson has not explained the story further since his original claims. Ryland Adams has not commented on the event either.

Also read: Dylan O'Brien sends fans into a frenzy with an all-new blonde look for upcoming movie "Not Okay"

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Siddharth Satish