"Please don't let them adopt": Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams reveal plans for their child, and fans are concerned

Shane Dawson has revealed in his fiancé’s latest vlog that the two plan to have children "soon" and followers are concerned. The video posted on Ryland Adams’ second channel included the two discussing moving back to their California home, following their prior move to Colorado.

The couple, who have been dating since 2016, got engaged in 2019, leaving fans over the moon. However, the recent controversies surrounding Shane Dawson have left followers weary of the duo potentially becoming parents.

The two had expressed an interest in starting a family together in Adams’ earlier video, titled Cooking My Boyfriends Favorite Meal! 2021, which had left followers wide-eyed as well.

In Ryland Adams’ latest video, titled Moving Back To California?... Living in Los Angeles For A week!, a clip includes the two discussing their future together as parents. In the video, Shane said:

“Once we have a kid, which will hopefully will be in the next year or so, I don’t want our kid to get confused, “like where do I live,” I want them to feel safe like they have a place.”

Though Dawson’s concerns towards where their child would potentially grow up were valid, fans were not pleased with the idea of him being a parent. Under a social media post consisting of a clip of the couple talking about having children, many comments included followers saying, “poor kid” and “protect that child.”

Other comments read:

“With the amount of background checks adoption agencies do hopefully they don’t let him anywhere near a child”

“I hope the adoption agency does a psychological evaluation on Shane”

“Shane literally has a justification for pedophilia. He should not be around or have children.”

Another comment read:

“can we call child protective services preemptively?”

The couple have only shared an interest in having children as of now. Neither of them have posted videos of themselves actively attempting to start a family, in prior.

