Why did Shane Dawson get cancelled? YouTuber's return leaves the internet livid

YouTuber Shane Dawson has been teasing a return to his main platform in recent months following a swarm of allegations which resurfaced online. The 33-year-old’s return was unfortunately not taken well by the internet, but Dawson revealed that he just has “to accept it.”

In his latest video, which has unsurprisingly gathered over 1.1 million views in six hours, Shane Dawson speaks at length about several reasons why he was forced to leave the internet for over a year.

Speaking of his reignited inspiration to create videos, Shane Dawson said:

“I’m happy sitting in this weird, dark living room with him watching candle reviews. That makes me happy. And I want to make movies. And I want to get creative again, but those aren’t at the top of my priority list.”

He also spoke in detail about his interest in creating horror movies in the next chapter of his life and being inspired to do so at his new home in Colorado.

Why was Shane Dawson “cancelled”?

Shane Dawson was one of the most influential content creators online until his past actions resurfaced on the internet. A slew of controversies were brought to light as Dawson was getting ready to launch his first makeup collection with fellow YouTube Jeffree Star.

The most unexpected scandal regarding Dawson to surface online was regarding him having s**ual relations with his cat, which the YouTuber endlessly denied years ago. The subject reappeared as he launched his Conspiracy palette alongside Jeffree Star.

He went on to be accused of using blackface in his videos and using racial slurs in his much older videos. He also cracked paedophilic jokes online which were obviously not taken well by the internet.

The most controversial amongst the lot was of him making inappropriate gestures towards child singer Willow Smith, the daughter of Will Smith. Willow was only 11 years old at the time. He was called out by her mother Jada Pinkett Smith, famously known for her “entanglement” with rapper August Alsina. Jada had tweeted: “Shane Dawson, I’m done with your excuses.”

Shane Dawson was also accused of manipulating beauty vlogger Tati Westbrook, leading to her releasing the infamous Bye sister video on YouTube which has since been deleted.

Shane Dawson’s inglorious return

Shane Dawson has been teasing his return online since the beginning of this year. He had previously said on Instagram that he was ready to return to YouTube and was waiting for “inspiration” to create content. Rumors were spreading like wildfire that the Long Beach-native would be returning with a documentary on Britney Spears.

In the video titled The Haunting of Shane Dawson, which finally made its way online, Dawson stated that he was “embarrassed over a lot of stuff” he did in the past. The video was filled with several moments of him using humor to cope with his emotions regarding his past controversies. Dawson said in the video:

“I have had such an intense last year, last year and a half…I have to talk about some stuff. It’s weird. I definitely feel ashamed and embarrassed over a lot of the stuff, old clips, that started coming out when I got cancelled.”

He continued:

“All of that. Awful. Then it snowballed. If I talk about it how I really feel, people are going to say, ‘Oh, you’re trying to get sympathy.’ I feel like people are going to hate me no matter what, and I kind of just have to accept it.”

Speaking of his “cancellation” online, the YouTuber commented:

“I felt like I got to a place where I was proud of what I was making on YouTube, proud of who I was becoming…and then it felt like everything spiraled and I got cancelled, and then it felt like the end of the world…it lasted months. I think part of me was upset because I made so much growth, and now I’m being cancelled over things in the past, and that’s not me anymore…it made me realize that I can’t focus on what other people think of me…I learned a lot. I’m so happy it happened. So grateful I got cancelled, because it really changed my life.”

Shane Dawson’s return to YouTube has garnered mixed reactions online. Some tweets included:

Fans also expressed their excitement for his upcoming videos, which promise to garner massive amounts of views.

