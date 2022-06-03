Where to buy Air Jordan 8 Taxi? Price and more explored

The Air Jordan 8 takes a backseat in comparison to several Jordan Brand favourites, including the AJ1 and AJ4. But things are looking brighter for the silhouette this year, as it has just collaborated with athlete Rui Hachimura to release a brand new women's edition with a Taxi vibe.

Although the launch date of these Air Jordan 8 “Taxi” sneakers has not yet been revealed by the Jordan Brand, they are anticipated to be released anytime in June this year. AJ8 aficionados keep a watchful eye on these limited edition pairs, which will cost you $210.

Air Jordan 8 Taxi edition is made exclusively for women

Take a closer look at the AJ8 Taxi colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

Official photographs of the "Taxi," which were first teased during SNKRS Live in April, have now appeared ahead of its launch this month. While the pair share the same name as one of the Air Jordan 12's most iconic colorways, the pair bears no similarity to it. These Air Jordan 12 “University Gold” were released in 2020.

The model will be released in a new "Taxi" palette in the brand's women's segment.

The upper part is largely constructed with leather. Abiding by its theme, the pair boast black and yellow tints of Taxi, alongside golden accents. The black leathery uppers appear smoothed out on the lateral sides as well as around the collars of the shoes.

zSneakerHeadz @zSneakerHeadz 2022 “Black/Taxi” Air Jordan 8 official images! 2022 “Black/Taxi” Air Jordan 8 official images! ⚫️🚕 https://t.co/ky4RiZ3O2e

These smoothed laterals are then spruced up with perforations, which extends up to the neck windows. Moreover, these sides also feature bumpy ridges with different textures.

The textile tongues are also made using akin black tints. The most attractive part is the Jumpman insignia, which is highlighted in yellow on the tongue section.

These tongues are then covered under similar laces as well as the leather flaps that run like a cross on the uppers. Even the "23" embroidered on the front and centre matches the nearby laces, tongues, and other details.

The inner lining of the pair is also black to its entirety, and is topped with a golden Jumpman logo to make it appealing.

The footbed, chenille patch, and "AIR JORDAN" branded piece of the strap, on the other hand, are much more vibrant, with gold and yellow tones. The Air Jordan-branded fasteners, midsole elements, and lower heel moulds all boast bright yellow accents.

Jordanheads, stay tuned for the release date of these Air Jordan 8 silhouettes so that you can get them.

Know more about the future Air Jordans releasing soon

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Cop or drop for these Air Jordan 4 “Infrared” ? Cop or drop for these Air Jordan 4 “Infrared” ? 😍 https://t.co/5VQO7lQhPS

Alongside the aforementioned Air Jordan 8, the Michael Jordan’s shoe label is also getting ready for the global release of its latest Air Jordan 4 sporting “Infrared” makeover. The Infrared version will be hitting shelves on June 15, 2022. Marked at $200, the pairs are to be delivered by the Nike SNKRS app as well as select sellers. Take a closer look at the shoe here.

Few days after AJ4 Infrared, the Jordan Brand will roll out its fresh take on the ninth silhouette on the market. The new Air Jordan 9 colorway named “Particle Grey” will arrive for a price of $200. Those intrigued can easily fetch their from the Nike SNKRS website for the mentioned price. Take a closer at the shoe here.

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire Air Jordan 7 “Citrus” coming 2 July, u're waiting this release ? Air Jordan 7 “Citrus” coming 2 July, u're waiting this release ? 💛 ❤️ https://t.co/k47LsccG9I

Some highly coveted sneakers are also being reintroduced by the brand in 2022. One of them is the much awaited Air Jordan 7 “Citrus.” When they first debuted in 2006, these shoes garnered an incredible response from fans, and the label deserves credit for bringing them back for those who missed out. Scheduled for July 2, 2022, the pairs will be dropped for $200. More details here.

