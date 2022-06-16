5 popular movie-themed Air Jordan of all time 

Michael Jordan's eponymous shoe label has created major movie-inspired Air Jordans in the last couple of years, including superhero movies like Superman and Spiderman.

Over the past few years, film franchises have realized the power of co-branded sneakers as collectible merchandise. For fans of these movies, these drops go beyond mere merch, providing an opportunity to flex their appreciation for their favorite film with iconic footwear.

Besides the wider releases for fans, Jordan Brand has also customised its silhouette for celebrity enthusiasts like Mark Wahlberg in Transformers.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the best movie-themed Air Jordan sneakers released down the years.

Five most sought after movie-themed Air Jordans created over the years

1) Doernbecher x Air Jordan 4 Superman

With their increasingly collaborative efforts with the Doernbecher Freestyle program, Nike continues to be a positive example and support in the lives of many kids at the Doernbecher Children's Hospital. The program, which allows kids who have overcome a life-threatening cancer, to work with Nike’s design team to create one-of-a-kind Nike and Jordan Brand shoes. This tie-up of the shoe label has become hugely popular among sneakerheads.

As a part of this, the Air Jordan 4 Doernbecher “Superman” was released in 2011, which was designed by Isaiah Scott, a kid who battled cancer at Doernbecher.

Designed by Isaiah Scott of Milwaukee, the footwear sported tints of black, old royal, electric green, and white all over. The superhero color scheme, with interesting detailing, boasted a Superman logo on the tongue flaps, alongside a playful white arrow pattern on the uppers.

These limited edition AJ4 Doernbecher in Superman colorway were dropped on November 5, 2011. The retail price was set for $175 per pair, and they were delivered by selected stores.

2) Air Jordan 11 Space Jam

The Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" was a spectacular release, which honored the golden period of Michael Jordan's line of work. These pairs are still one of the most sought after in the 11 model series.

As part of Jordan Brand's 20th anniversary of the Space Jam film, the AJ 11 Retro Space Jam was introduced for the Christmas season of 2016.

A typical black, dark Concord, and white colour combination was adopted for these kicks. This Jordan 11 had a cut that was more reminiscent of Michael Jordan's original "Space Jam" PE flick. The upper was composed of black mesh, leather, and glossy leather, with Dark Concord embellishments. The heel was smacked with MJ's "45," placed above a white midsole and frosty outsole.

These A11 Space Jam were made public on December 10, 2016. Footwear was released with a set price tag of $220 for adult’s sizes, while it was $170 for grade school and $90 for pre-school sizes. Toddler and crib sizes were marked at $70 and $55, respectively.

3) Air Jordan 1 High Origin Story

To commemorate the debut of the motion picture Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, a special pair of Jordan was designed. The product description of these Spiderman-inspired designs on the Nike’s official website reads,

“Jordan Brand is celebrating the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with a special edition Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Origin Story'. Matching the pair seen in the film on Miles Morales, this AJ1 puts a twist on a classic colourway. Like Morales' character, the AJ1 is known for defying the norm. Like the mask, the AJ1 can be worn by anyone and empower those who wear it to be heroic.”

The "Origin Story" Jordan 1 High OG, earlier named as the "Chicago Crystal," sported a 3M reflective textile red top with sheeny black elements around the ankle collar, swoosh markings on the sidewalls, and a sparkly frosty blue outsole.

Unlike the usual AJ1 shoebox, this one was particularly stamped to celebrate Jordan Brand's collaboration with the iconic comic book series.

These AJ1 High “Origin Story” sneakers were put on the market on December 14, 2018. Priced at $160, these superhero shoes were sold via the online stores of shoe labels and other stores.

4) Air Jordan 4 Transformers: The Last Knight

To mark the premiere of Transformers: The Last Knight, Paramount Pictures tasked The Shoe Surgeon to create just one Transformers Air Jordan 4 bespoke for the flick’s protagonist, Mark Wahlberg. These super exclusive pairs were never made public.

The acclaimed sneaker customizer gave the legendary Jordan design a distinctive Bumble Bee-inspired flair, paying homage to the movie series and Jordan aficionado Wahlberg's role in the flicks.

The original AJ4 was refined with a stunning fine yellow leather and sports brass hardware on the heels and eyelets, alluding to Bumble Bee's characteristics.

5) Air Jordan 3 Do the Right Thing

Nike's Jordan Brand released an Air Jordan 3 in 2007, which was guided by Spike Lee's 1989 movie Do the Right Thing. This movie famously included a worn AJ4 in a scene. The colorway of the Jordan 3 is based on the movie's poster, which had yellow text on a blue background.

The AJ 3 Retro “Do The Right Thing” (DTRT) featured brisk blue/pro gold-radiant green hues. The shoe's title comes from the film starring Spike Lee, who played his alter ego Mars Blackman in many AJ promotions during the 1990s. This colorway was also released as part of the DTRT series.

The blue suede on them was eye-catching and complemented the yellow colour scheme. Ultimately, the famous and customary elephant print finished off these AJ3 shoes.

The AJ3 DTRT was officially made public on April 14, 2007. These pairs arrived with a retail price tag of $135.

Besides this, Nike also released an exceptional as well as extremely limited "White Cement" Air Jordan 4, which recreated the scuffed shoe featured in the film, at the exclusive Brooklyn event in 2017.

