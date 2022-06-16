Where to buy Nike ACG Lowcate Wolf Grey shoes: Release date, price and more details explored

The wild woods may be full of obstacles, but your athletic gear shouldn't be one of them; that's what the Nike ACG Lowcate is really about. The shoe is designed to forge a fresh bond between sports and outdoor adventures.

The Nike ACG Lowcate Wolf Grey colorway just arrived on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The shoes can be purchased for $110. Fans can easily cop them from Nike's e-commerce stores and a few select stockists.

Nike ACG Lowcate footwear is reimagined in Wolf Grey colorway for Summer 2022

Take a closer look at the Nike ACG Lowcate Wolf Grey sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Nike ACG has a long and illustrious legacy. The "All Conditions Gear" brand had a cult-like following when it first came out in the 1980s, but it was decommissioned in the mid-90s. The line was revived in 2014 with the help of techwear pioneer Errolson Hugh.

Hugh is still a Nike partner. However, his involvement in the ACG line was terminated in 2018.

Stashed SF



stashedsf.com/products/nike-… Stay sturdy on the trails in the Nike ACG Lowcate in Wolf Grey and Bright Crimson. Support is paramount throughout this shoe’s design, from the mesh base of the upper to the double-layered rubber outsoles. Available online at STASHED.⁠ Stay sturdy on the trails in the Nike ACG Lowcate in Wolf Grey and Bright Crimson. Support is paramount throughout this shoe’s design, from the mesh base of the upper to the double-layered rubber outsoles. Available online at STASHED.⁠stashedsf.com/products/nike-… https://t.co/liqelr4o1r

The official description of the newly arrived Nike ACG Lowcate Wolf Grey reads:

"Built for you to build up the miles on the trails, the ACG Lowcate delivers performance for all hikers. Designed and tested in the rugged Pacific Northwest, the mixed material upper pairs durability and breathability with easy styling.

"Its two-part rubber outsole features hard rubber in high-abrasion areas, and works with a softer, stickier rubber under the forefoot and arch to maximise traction through slick and rocky terrain. Midfoot webbing locks in the fit, while a Trailframe underfoot provides support, especially when carrying heavy loads."

Shortly after the release of the Nike ACG in Summer 2022, the Nike ACG Lowcate is now purchasable.

The ACG Lowcate has been pushed to the limits in the hilly Pacific Northwest and has proven to be sturdy outdoor gear.

The sneakers are all-terrain-suited footwear, thanks to design components like the lug-shaped rubber outsole unit. The sturdy design of this "Wolf Grey" rendition boasts gray suede on the uppers, which is accentuated with blue mesh all over. The meshed blue toe boxes are also contoured with gray suedes.

Premium suedes are also employed for eyelets, medial sides and heel tabs. A pop of color is added to the gray eyelets by pairing it up nicely with orange and gray speckled laces.

To add more detail, the hits of bright crimson are used to design the customary swooshes on the lateral sides.

The highly coveted ACG branding is added to different areas of the shoe, including heel tabs and side rails.

The bright orange painted insoles are stamped with:

“All Conditions Gear. Designed, Tested and Made on Planet Earth for Outdoor Use.”

The style is complete with a “Trailframe” midsole unit, the lettering of which sits on the pristine white midsoles. Ultimately, an all-black outsole will be etched with “All Conditions Gear” text towards the forefoot.

Don't forget to get your hands on the new Wolf Grey Nike ACG Lowcate, which is currently available on the Nike SNKRS online store and other authorized stockists.

