Sneaker release dates for June 20-26 (week 4) 2022

So far, June 2022 has seen a slew of highly anticipated sneaker releases. All of the shoe companies, from Nike to Adidas to Reebok, are working hard to wow their followers and sneaker enthusiasts with their inventive ideas and eye-catching features.

The upcoming coveted sneakers such as the Air Jordan 6 Red Oreo, Nike KD 15 Beginnings, and more will make week 4 of June equally spectacular.

Mark your calendars for these sneaker releases in week 4 - June 2022

1) Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 “Onyx” and “Bone”

Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Onyx and Bone colorways (Images via Instagram/@yeezyinfluence)

While they may look familiar to some, Adidas and Yeezy will release two new hues of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in 2022. The lighter tone is “Bone,” while the darker shade is titled “Onyx.”

Originally worn with the SPLY-350 stripe on the side rails, both new colorways include Primeknit uppers with lateral stripes that are devoid of the SPLY-350 marking. Cushioning is enabled by a full-length Boost, which is encased in a translucent footbed and sole.

On June 20, 2022, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Onyx" and "Bone" will be officially launched. Browse adidas.com/yeezy, Yeezy Supply, and chosen stores to grab these pairs. The asking price is set at $230.

2) Jordan Brand Why Not .5 “Can’t Beat that Price”

Take a closer look at the impending sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

With this amazing hue, Russell Westbrook's latest signature Jordan Brand sneaker, the Why Not.5 (which premiered earlier this year), is ready to take on the spring and summer.

The "Can't Beat That Price" Jordan Why Not.5 features retro-inspired embellishments all around, including a profusion of strong hues like as electrifying blue, blazing orange, and purple.

Gold lace dubraes with the words "CAN'T BEAT" and "THAT PRICE" sparkle brightly on the forefoot for an extra bit of bling. A patterned outsole and an oversized midsole make it perfect.

The Jordan Why Not.5 "Can't Beat That Price" is supposed to be released on June 21 at $130 on Nike.com and authorized stores.

3) Nike ISPA Link shoes

Nike ISPA Link shoes in Medium Olive and Barley colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike's wholly recyclable ISPA Link sneaker, which was unveiled earlier this year, is now offered in “Barley” and "Medium Olive" colorways. The sustainability-driven combination, which is guided by the design concept of Improvise, Scavenge, Protect, and Adapt, is beyond any previous model in terms of appearance and design.

The Nike ISPA Link is made in just eight minutes and does not require any glueing, chilling, or heating processes. The pair can be disassembled, recycled, and reused as part of the company's Move to Zero effort.

ROOTED @stay__rooted The Nike ISPA Link In ’Barley/Desert Moss’ & ‘Black/Enigma Stone’ [$225] Releases Wednesday, June 22nd Via Release Draw Online At stay-rooted.com . Entry Window Is Open Now & Closes Tuesday, June 21st, At 3PM CST Regardless Of Countdown Clock. Sizes 6-13 #stayROOTED The Nike ISPA Link In ’Barley/Desert Moss’ & ‘Black/Enigma Stone’ [$225] Releases Wednesday, June 22nd Via Release Draw Online At stay-rooted.com. Entry Window Is Open Now & Closes Tuesday, June 21st, At 3PM CST Regardless Of Countdown Clock. Sizes 6-13 #stayROOTED https://t.co/I3qVLNuV0J

The Nike ISPA Link "Black/Medium Olive" and “Barley” colorways will be available for order via SNKRS as well as selected retail locations on June 22 at 4 p.m. EDT. The pair will cost $225 on purchase.

4) Jordan Zion 2 “Voodoo”

Jordan Zion 2 Voodoo colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Jordan Zion 2, Zion Williamson's second signature shoe with Jordan Brand, is set to be released later this year, following the popularity of his inaugural silhouette earlier this year. The "Voodoo" colorway of the footwear will be made public in June 2022.

The sneaker's exterior is made of canvas and suede, with various tones of brown and greens used everywhere. Zoom Air and Nike marking can be found on the forefoot flap, and Zion's emblem can be found on the pony hair tongue area.

The heel features a "voodoo" skull emblem, with juxtaposed sashiko stitches all across the sneaker. The cream midsole, like the Jordan Zion 1, is likely to include a Zoom Air strobel arrangement, with a gum outsole sporting Zion's insignia crowning the footwear.

The Jordan Zion 2 "Voodoo" will be offered for $140 from June 22 onwards via Nike’s online website and authorized stores.

5) Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Black”

Take a look at the upcoming Off-White x Nike sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Off-White x Nike collaborations always make headlines for their distinctive designs and aesthetics. Now in June 2022, their one more design is set to make its debut.

The next Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Black" shoe is supposed to issue on June 23, 2022. You can cop these head-turning pairs for $185 on the Nike’s SNKRS app and from affiliated sellers.

This Nike Air Force 1 Mid will be offered in two colorways: white and black. The "Black/Clear Black" version, which has a tri-color accent on the midsole, is revealed as of now.

The shoes boast a playful midsole, which combines a range of patterns and textiles to create a multi-dimensional footwear. Details were scarce at the time, but the top appears to be constructed of a mix of woven materials, incorporating ripstop.

6) Air Jordan 36 “DMP”

Originally premiered in 2006, the “Defining Moments Pack” has inspired a wide range of footwear over the years. The upper of this Air Jordan 36 Low is crisp black with a gleaming top layer.

As it continues all along the midsole, the gold midstripe gives even more sheen to the sneaker. The distinctive Jumpman and the infinity lateral tag have extra gold embellishments. The top is reinforced by a white midsole and a frosty outsole.

On June 23, 2022, the Air Jordan 36 Low will be debuted. The retail value is $165. Check out Nike.com and select partners to purchase from.

7) KANGHYUK x Reebok Premier Road Modern Mid

SoleInsider @SoleInsider Heat On The Way, KANGHYUK x Reebok Premier Road Modern Mid => bit.ly/3xMVBri Heat On The Way, KANGHYUK x Reebok Premier Road Modern Mid => bit.ly/3xMVBri https://t.co/sEkwwF110x

The KANGHYUK x Reebok Premier Road Modern Mid "Black" is a South Korean-made footwear. The KANGHYUK x Reebok Premier Road Modern Mid was released last year as part of the duo's ongoing collaboration, which also included a version of the KANGHYUK x Reebok Premier Road Modern Mid.

The Reebok Premier Road Modern Mid is a great blend of idealistic design and simplistic colour. With an all-black exterior, the boot-like structure is fully monotone. The design incorporates sculpted geometric lines that are separated between layers and has dramatic details. Reebok's trademark Vector logo is reworked in the sculptural external part.

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety Korean label KANGHYUK and Reebok reunite for two tonal colorways of their Premier Road Modern Mid bit.ly/3O9tzM4 Korean label KANGHYUK and Reebok reunite for two tonal colorways of their Premier Road Modern Mid bit.ly/3O9tzM4 https://t.co/5EZHeXeQlX

On June 23, 2022, the KANGHYUK x Reebok Premier Road Modern Mid "Black" and “Blue” will be accessible online at Dover Street Market. Fetch these two fresh colorways via Reebok and KANGHYUK’s e-commerce website from June 25 onwards.

8) Nike KD 15 “Beginnings”

Take a look at the Nike KD 15 Beginnings (Image via Nike)

The foundation of the shoe is made up of a multi-layered mesh in navy and blue, with a black heel counter. The tongue is covered in a vivid pink KD emblem, surrounded by colourful basketball-themed designs.

The sneaker's lateral and medial sides sport black TPU wings that are meant to restrict the foot, and a pastel yellow Swoosh replaces the midfoot strap that was previously present on the sneaker. The black midsole has a comprehensive Zoom strobel system, and the shoe is finished off with a multidimensional navy outsole.

The Nike KD 15 "Beginnings" will be purchasable through Nike.com and at selective shops on June 25th.

9) Air Jordan 6 Red Oreo

小言 @ko_go_to Air Jordan 6 “Red Oreo” Releases June 25th＞＞



Air Jordan 6 “Red Oreo”

Color: White/University Red-Black

Style Code: CT8529-162

Release Date: June 25, 2022

Price: $200 Air Jordan 6 “Red Oreo” Releases June 25th＞＞Air Jordan 6 “Red Oreo”Color: White/University Red-BlackStyle Code: CT8529-162Release Date: June 25, 2022Price: $200 https://t.co/HOkkpc2ihJ

The legendary Air Jordan 6 returns this summer in a "Red Oreo" configuration, great for those blazing sunny days, according to Jordan Brand's Summer 2022 roster. The much awaited Red Oreo AJ6s have been in the news for quite some time, following months of delay they are finally arriving in June 2022.

After MJ clinched his first NBA Championship with the Chicago Bulls in 1991, the design became a cult favorite.

The Air Jordan 6 "Red Oreo" will be selling for $200 on June 25, through SNKRS and the chosen retail locations.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far