Where to buy Adidas UltraBOOST DNA 5.0 Cloud White shoes? Release date, price and more details explored 

There are many famous sneaker silhouettes from Adidas, but none has had a greater impact on streetwear fashion than the Adidas UltraBOOST.

The Three Stripes is returning with yet another take on the UltraBOOST 5.0 DNA style. This time, the entirely white colorway is dubbed "Cloud White."

The Adidas UltraBOOST DNA 5.0 "Cloud White" is scheduled for release on June 16, 2022. You can purchase a pair for $190 from the shoe company's official website and other trusted retailers.

Adidas UltraBOOST Cloud that went viral on the internet in 2015 set to be released once again

A closer at the upcoming Adidas UltraBOOST DNA 5.0 Cloud White shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

When Adidas first presented its now-iconic UltraBOOST model in 2015, it caused a seismic shift in the sneaker industry.

A slew of stylish collaborations followed its launch, including those with YEEZY, Pharrell Williams, Yohji Yamamoto and Stella McCartney.

The immense popularity of the UltraBOOST can also be attributed to Kanye West, who was seen wearing the "Triple White" variant in May of the same year.

Fashioned with recycled ocean plastics, the uppers of the UltraBOOST DNA 5.0 Cloud White feature an all-white premium knitted construction. Primarily, two distinct hues of white are employed to craft these designs.

The toe boxes showcase perforation-like patterns on the forefoot, while the white cages make up the eyelets of the kicks. The lace compartment is composed of white tongue flaps and similar laces. These tongue tags boast Adidas branding in white.

The customary UltraBOOST marking is marked on the medial side of the shoes. Textured white midsoles are used for the base. The avant-garde BOOST technology is employed as a footbed.

Furthermore, these midsoles are banded together with black rubber outsole units to complete the look.

Ultimately, the white inner soles are stamped with black lettering that reads, “End Plastic Waste” and “Made with Parley.”

Don’t miss out on these sustainable shoes, which will be available from June 16 onwards.

What are the other recent takes on the Adidas UltraBOOST?

Adidas re-released the Cream colorway of the UltraBOOST 1.0 model on June 1. Each pair was sold for $235. They were delivered via a select retailer named Overkill. You can find more information about this release here.

In addition, the shoe company recently teamed up with Mark Gonzales, better known as "The Gonz." Gonzales is a well-known artist and professional skater who has been a part of the Three Stripes team for over two decades.

Gonzales has collaborated with Adidas on reworking classics like the Superstar in the Originals and Skateboarding categories. He recently entered the field of performance gear with the "UltraBOOST by Mark Gonzales."

These shoes just dropped on June 11 on the brand’s online store as well as specialty skate shops. Each pair is priced at $180. Readers can click here to find more information about this new release.

