Where to buy Adidas UltraBOOST 1.0 Cream shoes ? Release date, price and more details explored

After seven years of Adidas UltraBOOST, the label is once again ready to reset the clock on this once-dominant gargantuan of a sneaker by re-releasing one of the most sought-after colorways from the previous decade. The sportswear genius is prepping for the reintroduction of its 1.0 Cream this June.

The Adidas UltraBOOST 1.0 "Cream" is slated for reissue on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Fans who missed the sneakers earlier have another golden chance to grab them again for $235 (around €219) via the trusted retailer, Overkill.

Adidas UltraBOOST Cream shoes were first introduced in 2015

The UltraBOOST range first debuted in January 2015, followed by its re-release later in 2018. Over the years, a slew of unique colorways have been released by the shoe company for these well-received silhouettes.

Using Primeknit materials, these UltraBOOST variants feature textural uppers positioned above the quintessential UltraBOOST sole unit, making them popular among runners and sneakerheads alike.

These UltraBOOSTs became a cult classic after receiving co-signs from Kanye West, Jerry Lorenzo, and others, and being released in a variety of hues, both collaborative and individual.

This type was last spotted in 2018 when these were reintroduced along with several OG UltraBOOST releases. The uppers are constructed of PrimeKnit in "Chalk White" with "Clear Granite" embellishments on the mid-foot enclosures and trademarked heel cups, bringing back all of the initial design's main features.

Creamy accents adorn the laces and stripes, while the Adidas Running insignia is emblazoned on the tongues. The footbed is equipped with BOOST padding, and the outsole is made of Continental rubber.

Adidas UltraBOOST came long way and turned from runners into household sneakers

The Adidas UltraBOOST made its first appearance on the feet of athletes like Yohan Blake and David Villa in January 2015. In February of that year, it was released in triple white and core black versions for the public at large. BASF and Adidas worked together to develop the initial technology used in the pairs.

Runners and casual wearers equally appreciated the adaptive and comfy cushion made from highly specialised TPU granules. The shoe's outer was made of Adidas’ self developed exclusive primeknit element, which aids in achieving the highest goals.

Kanye West, a rapper and fashion magnate, is a champion of Adidas UltraBOOST and Boost technology in particular. He has employed this technology in every Yeezy shoe since he partnered with Adidas. He has been seen wearing these sneakers on the streets of Los Angeles, at numerous performances, and even at the Billboard Music Awards. Because of Kanye's sway, a lot of individuals went on the Yeezy bandwagon and purchased a pair of these shoes.

Many individuals adored these silhouettes, but they didn't like the cage that surrounded the sneaker. This style was developed at a time when minimalist designs were at their height of appeal in the fashion world. Thousands of sneaker enthusiasts and trendsetters clipped the three-stripe cage and wore the shoes without a cage, and it looked absolutely stunning.

Fortunately, the shoe company heeded consumer feedback and released the cageless version of UltraBOOST in 2016. While the footwear received mixed reviews, it demonstrated that the Ultra Boost was around to stay, and the brand seemed more than happy to cater to consumers' desires in exchange for further profitability.

