Where to buy Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Dark Beluga shoes ? Release date, price and more explored

A few months have passed since the "Reflective Beluga" Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 debut, and it looks like another edition of the coveted style is on its way.

A first glimpse at the revamped Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorway, apparently named "Dark Beluga," was more recently shared by a Yeezy sleuth, @Yeezyinfluence. The shoe is essentially a darker variant of the previous "Beluga" tint, as the informal title of the makeup indicates.

The new Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2’s so-called “Dark Beluga” colorway will hit the label’s official webstore sometime this fall. These bolder styles will arrive with a price tag of $230. The official release date awaits the three stripes' confirmation.

The new edition of Kanye West and Adidas’ partnership will present a fresh take on the famous "Beluga" design by giving it a darker coating.

The uppers of the Adidas Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 Dark Beluga will be constructed with a deeper gray Primeknit material. These premium knitted uppers are then adorned with a thick "Solar Red" colored band that runs along the footwear's side rails. Furthermore, these eye-catching red bands are accentuated with "SPLY-350."

To add more detail, the shoes are complemented with matching sockliners. Finally, to finish the uppers, laces are weaved on the top. Keeping your comfort in mind, an ideal combination of a full-length BOOST midsole and translucent gray rubber is incorporated into these designs.

What are other recent updates about Adidas Yeezy?

The footwear genius is also ready to release its fresh take on its fan-favorite Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 CMPCT. These silhouettes have been revamped with “Slate Carbon” hues.

Giving May 2022 a perfect epilogue, the label will be dropping the pairs on Saturday, May 28, for $230 each. Yeezyheads can easily fetch them via the Adidas CONFIRMED app.

If you’re searching for some new colors for Yeezy Foam Runners, keep a watchful eye on the soon-to-be-released “Onyx” and “Sand” colorways.

Ye will be launching a new “Onyx” iteration, alongside rereleasing the “Sand” colorway, for his beloved foam runners in the first week of June 2022. These colors will be available for purchase from Wednesday, June 8 onwards, for $90. They will be purchasable via Adidas Yeezy US and Yeezy Supply.

The label is also prepping for the release of the Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 “Onyx.” Priced at $230, these darker versions are scheduled for Monday, June 20. The pieces will be delivered via Mr. Porter, SSense, Yeezy Supply, Adidas Yeezy US, Nordstrom, Finish Line, JD Sports, Footlocker, Eastbay, and Footaction.

Alongside the aforementioned foam runners, Yeezy will also bring in the new “Bone” colorway of Yeezy BOOST 350 V2 on June 20. The men’s shoes that were initially slated to be delivered on March 21, 2022, will finally be released in June. Catch them via the CONFIRMED app as well as Yeezy Supply.

