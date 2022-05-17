Yeezy Foam Runner Onyx: Price, potential release date, and more explored

The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runners have done incredibly well for themselves, despite receiving a slew of nasty remarks when they originally appeared in June 2019.

Although the trendy shift of clogs may have contributed to its appeal, it effectively became one of Ye's best-selling Adidas items. Foam Runner's new "Onyx" colorway is now set to arrive in June this year.

The runners, which first surfaced in February this year, are expected to hit the shelves in June, as per the early reports of sneaker geeks.

With a price tag of $90, these pairs will be sold via the e-commerce website of Adidas and select physical stores.

Yeezyheads will have to stick around for the official release date and further details.

Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Onyx is finally expected to drop this June

The Yeezy Foam Runner "Onyx" was first revealed by Kanye West at his "DONDA 2" live event in Miami. West's co-signed items, notably Yeezy GAP engineered by Balenciaga and the first Yeezy Foam Runners, were given a first hand at the February 22, 2022, event.

On February 23, Donda's Place Twitter handle posted the first in-hand look at the Onyx footwear following the event. Ahead of the event, reports of an early spring release for these slip-ons circulated on social media. However, the brand is yet to announce anything.

However, it has already been established that both casual as well as devoted followers of the Yeezy product line have expressed their longing for a pair via the internet.

Like the previous slip-ons, the potential model is constructed out of half EVA foam and half algae, and it features several permeable holes for maximum airflow and comfort. The Three Stripes logo is subtly placed on the heel, as is customary.

It is being believed that Ye's recent propensity for all-dark looks could've led to the run of the Onyx release, giving fans a means to predict which color palettes will dominate future Yeezy releases.

What are other recent takes of Adidas Yeezy?

Currently, the creative label is gearing up for its new Yeezy 700 V3 model. This 'Fade Carbon' iteration, scheduled for May 21, 2022, will add another striking variation to the Yeezy 700 V3's portfolio.

According to some sneaker sleuths, these shoes will arrive at $210 via adidas/yeezy.com, the CONFIRMED app, and official e-commerce sites.

Further, the brand is also prepping for the launch of its fresh take on the widely-loved Yeezy BOOST 700 design.

The latest edition, namely 'Hi-Res Red,' will released on June 17, 2022. These chunky silhouettes will be sold through Adidas' e-commerce stores and a few select stores for $300.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar