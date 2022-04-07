Attack on Titan x Bait x Adidas Ultra Boost: Release date, where to buy, price, and more about the three-way collab

After a collaboration with Cartoon Network, Ultraman, and Batman in March 2022, Bait is collaborating with Kodansha to produce an extensive capsule heavily inspired by the comic Attack On Titan to celebrate the end of Attack On Titan: The Final Season Part 2.

The capsule will feature the classic Adidas Ultra Boost reimagined by the streetwear sneaker retailer, themed around Attack On Titan. The capsule will also feature an apparel collection made from premium materials in the USA, including tees and heavyweight fleece.

The entire collection will drop on Bait on April 9, 2022, both online and in-store.

More about Attack On Titan x Bait x Adidas Ultra Boost shoes

Attack on Titan printed upon Adidas Ultra Boost insoles (Image via Bait)

The label, founded by Eric Cheng, has recently gained a lot of attention with its Adidas release. The boutique has previously paid homage to a number of beloved series including Initial D and Cowboy Bebop, and the newest celebration is a take on Attack on Titan.

Now that the final season's Part 2 of Attack On Titan is coming to an end with nine chapters left to adapt, the commemoration has begun with the boutique drawing much from the story.

The Adidas Ultraboost shoe silhouette comes in the form of Colossal Titan-themed, marked with BAIT branding. The shoe has been entirely re-constructed to replicate the massive Titan's exposed flesh, possessed by Amrin Arlelt. The shoes will be accompanied by a limited-edition tote bag given away until the stock lasts.

The Adidas Ultra Boost shoes drew inspiration from the point of story where Eren Yeager, MC of the series, went up against the Colossal Titan. The entire scene is graphically printed on the insole of the shoes.

The sockliner is graphically adorned, while the exterior is inspired by the sixty meter tall figure, Colossal, without any external skin, exposed tissues and exposed muscles. The upper of the shoe is integrated with a dark-blooded red base with detailing of bone-colored accents along the three-stipes, lining, sole, and laces.

The upper is constructed in Primeknit, covered with TPU cages and shoelaces. Additional Attack on Titan detailing is given on the footbed along with the two-toned Boost midsole and white outsole.

The shoes will be accompanied by an apparel and accessory range emblazoned with scenes from the Attack On Titan manga. We see tees, USA heavyweight fleece hoodies, hats, and a skate deck with continued focus on the Colossal Titan.

The Adidas Ultra Boost shoes can be availed for $220 via an online raffle on the official site of the streetwear label, baitme.com. The raffle winners for the shoes will officially be announced on April 9, 2022.

Edited by Sabika