Where to buy Parley x Adidas ADIZERO shoes? Release date, price and more details explored 

The Adidas ADIZERO range has had a significant impact upon what is feasible in the marathon world. The German sportswear juggernaut has been able to raise the bar of resource-efficient footwear without losing effectiveness thanks to Parley for the Oceans.

The Parley x Adidas ADIZERO “Grey One” shoes are all set to hit the sneaker market on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 7 am GMT. Those interested can purchase these ultralight runners for $130 per pair.

Made from ocean plastics, these ecologically conscious pairs will be delivered via Adidas' e-commerce stores and a few select sellers.

Parley x Adidas ADIZERO shoes are created in Grey One colorway

The impending shoes feature tried-and-true LIGHTSTRIKE padding underneath, while the synthetic mesh outer is made of airy and robust non-virgin components.

The description of these shoes on the shoe label’s website says,

“The goal is to get better, then get better than that. So these adidas running shoes are made with a lower footprint than their previous version. They keep you fast across the miles with superlight Lightstrike cushioning and a flexible feel. That way, you run your fastest (soon to be known as your second fastest).”

The newest ADIZERO sneaker has a 42 percent reduced carbon footprint compared to an earlier variant of the project. Both the sock-liners as well as outsole units join in with the sustainability and environmental quality.

The foliated design of the uppers makes these shoes a more attractive option for runners. The off-white exterior is accentuated with tints of blue, red, black, and gray all over. The subtle shading of black and gray is used to adorn the tongues, while the hues of blue make the eyelets and collar line of the pair.

Overall, the shoes are primarily "Grey One" in color, according to their name. Other tints of red are used to decorate some parts of the tongue flaps and inner linings. Moreover, black laces are used to top the white backdrop. These features add more detail and appeal to the sleek performance of the running footwear.

Ultimately, similarly colored off-white insoles are stamped with the markings of both Parley of the Ocean and Adidas, which accomplishes the final look.

Highlighting the sustainable side of these upcoming Parley x ADIZERO shoes, the Adidas’ official website reads,

“This product is made with a lower carbon footprint of 42% compared to a previous version. From raw material extraction, processing, packaging, all the way to the end of product's life, we calculate and communicate its carbon footprint, conforming to an internationally recognized standard: ISO 14067.”

Continued as,

“To reduce our footprint, we need to measure it. The concise footprint results made available to you, provide full transparency on the complete lifecycle of the product. This is just one of our initiatives to help reduce our footprint.”

If you wish to do your bit towards the environment, don’t forget to get these Parley x Adidas ADIZERO Grey One shoes on June 15. The retail price is set to $130.

In other related news, Adidas is also preparing for a wider release of its Adidas ADIZERO Adios Pro 3 shoes. These groundbreaker long distance running shoes are all set to arrive on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Fans can readily purchase these runners from Adidas' e-commerce store following its release. In case you miss these ADIZERO shoes on the shoe company’s website, check with other affiliated sellers. To find out more, click here.

