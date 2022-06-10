Where to buy Adidas ADIZERO Adios Pro 3 shoes? Release date, price and more details explored 

Adidas has put a lot of effort into its running segment in order to build a premium line for long-distance runners, and its ADIZERO Adios Pro has been among the most preferred silhouettes. The silhouette's forthcoming 3.0 variant was recently revealed by the shoe label.

The ADIZERO Adios Pro 3 is the newest addition to the ADIZERO running line, and it strives to drive the sport forward.

The forthcoming third version of the ADIZERO Adios Pro 3 silhouettes will be sold for $250 per pair. For interested buyers, the pairs will be readily purchasable via the e-commerce website of Adidas from June 23 onwards. Besides the shoe company, a few select sellers will also offer these shoes.

Adidas ADIZERO Adios Pro 3 are the ultimate long distance running shoes

Take a closer look at the upcoming runners

The story of Adidas ADIZERO Adios Pro 3, on the official website of the shoe company reads,

“The ADIZERO Adios Pro 3 is created for elite runners and professionals working hard to break new records. With its optimized technologies and design, it is the perfect shoe for runners looking for marginal gains. It’s the best companion for feet belonging to those that challenge the limits of their own bodies. Those that dream beyond fast.”

The Adidas ADIZERO Adios Pro 3 is engineered as the finest long-distance road running footwear, with two layers of durable Lightstrike Pro foam for increased padding as well as for greater support.

Plus, the shoe has ENERGYRODS 2.0 placed underfoot, which will give the ideal level of firmness and energy return, allowing racers to push their performances to unprecedented levels.

The featherweight model was created using three distinct hues of "Black," "Beam Yellow," and "Solar Green." The complete uppers boast premium knit and mesh work, which is ideal for airflow. Fashioned with a black backdrop, the green and yellow elements of the shoes make them more interesting.

The black meshed tongues are embellished with green “ADIZERO” labeling in the centre, while the medial sides are stamped with “ADIZERO Adios Pro 3” marking. Furthermore, the Three Stripes branding of the pairs is made from partly recycled content.

Ultimately, the 3.0 variant is wrapped up in a chunky Continental rubber sole unit that provides stability. The Continental emblem can be seen on the outsole.

The product description of the upcoming runner on the Adidas’ webstore says,

“ADIZERO Adios Pro 3 is the ultimate long-distance road racing shoe, for fast runners looking to take their performance to the next level and run after new records. The midsole consists of 2 layers of resilient Lightstrike Pro foam providing cushioning. With optimized ENERGYRODS 2.0 embedded in the midsole, the ADIZERO Adios Pro 3 is designed to give runners the optimal level of stiffness and energy return.”

All those eyeing the pairs, don’t forget to visit the brand’s website on June 23, at 7.00 am GMT.

Apart from this, Adidas recently joined forces with Atmos to release their collaborative “Adimatic” capsule collection. This lineup will offer the cult-favourite Adimatic shoes, alongside tees and socks. These popular Adimatic shoes were first introduced almost three decades ago in 1996. The shoes are priced at $99 or 13,200 JPY, whereas the tees are marked at $44 or $5,940 JPY apiece.

