Where to buy Adidas Yeezy BOOST 700 Hi Res Blue shoes? Price and more details explored 

Ye's collaboration with Adidas in the sneakers business is a perfect illustration of strength in numbers, as it continues to grow at breakneck speed, with silhouettes like the Yeezy BOOST 700, BOOST 350, and Foam Runners. The creative genius will be releasing a slew of new colors throughout the season, one of which is the Adidas Yeezy BOOST 700 "High Res Blue," which has just surfaced.

As of now, the BOOST 700 Hi Res Blue shoes are expected to arrive anytime in August, according to some sneakerheads. These Ye-exclusive pairs will be dropped with a retail price tag of $300.

One can expect them to be available on the e-commerce store of Adidas Yeezy, CONFIRMED App, and Yeezy Supply. Select retailers might also sell them, so if you miss them on the aforementioned websites, check them out there.

Bold and vivid Adidas Yeezy BOOST 700 Hi Res Blue shoes surfaced recently

Take a closer look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Instagram/@sbd)

June 2022 kicked off with a first glimpse of the forthcoming Yeezy BOOST 700 Hi Res Blue sneakers. One of the most trusted Yeezy sleuth, namely @Yeezyinfluence, shared the images of these shoes. Another renowned sneaker insider, @SBD, also shared a closer in-hand look of these Hi Res Blue shoes that piqued the interest of sneaker enthusiasts and Yeezy fans alike.

The newly-surfaced pair is a re-imagination of the truly great "Wave Runner" that's been reissued a few times since February 2017, and it accompanies an earlier "Hi Res Red" model that already has many fans setting aside $300 USD for whenever it releases.

The DONDA creator rarely opts for stronger colour schemes in his footwear creations, but this new version is loud and dynamic from every perspective.

The new Yeezys have a blue-hued mesh and suede front, with the aforementioned colour spanning the majority of the rear portion of the top as well as the midsole.

Across the forefoot, reddish orange, lilac purple, and other shades of blue join the unique blend, giving one of the earliest Yeezy creations a unique touch. All of the aforesaid elements work collectively to create a striking ensemble that stands out from Ye's Adidas-backed venture's dreary hues.

The lilac purple suede makes up the toe boxes, followed by its darker shade that covers some parts of the laterals. The purple suede on the uppers is defined with black detailing all over. The tongues, laces, and eyestays are also fashioned with blue leather and meshes. Moreover, the side rails of the forefoot midsoles are treated with bright reddish tints.

The heels are created with blue suedes and mesh, and are also perforated for enhanced breathability. Ultimately, the blue outsoles wrap up the aesthetics of Kanye West’s design.

Adidas Yeezy BOOST 700 Hi Res Red dropping this month

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 usually comes in more muted colorways, but Adidas and Yeezy have teamed up to release a striking Hi Res Red remastered edition this June.

The shoes seem to have a vivid Hi-Res Red prime-knit upper and tongue with black and grey suede embellishments. The full-length BOOST encased midsole is maroon with orange and dark teal accents, while the laces and forefoot are also maroon. Finally, Hi-Res Red appears on the sole to complete the sneakers.

The much-anticipated Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Hi Res Red” is finally being released on Friday, June 17. If you want to get your hands on these, visit Adidas Confirmed, Yeezy Supply, and select retailers. These sneakers are available for $300 per pair.

