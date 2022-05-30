6 best Adidas Yeezy BOOST 700 of all time 

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 are shoes crafted by Kanye West and Adidas that initially debuted in February 2017 at the Yeezy Season 5 runway show. Six months later, on August 12, 2017, they released the classic "Wave Runner" hue for $300 solely through the Yeezy Supply’s online store in extremely limited numbers.

As they were one of Kanye's first so-called "dad shoe" designs, these pairs gained immense popularity among the sneaker fraternity.

Fans came out in droves to try to get their hands on the pair once, when they restocked a year later on September 15, 2018. Since then, the Yeezy Boost 700 has picked up steam, firmly establishing itself as a household sneaker.

Since its premiere in 2017, the Yeezy 700 has gone through several iterations to stay updated with the latest trends, including the Yeezy Boost 700 V2, Yeezy 700 V3, and Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN. The first two styles have filled the release calendar with various iterations over the last two years, whereas the latter two have only had a few drops under their belt.

While the label has lined up multiple releases for 2022, some have already been released, while others like “Hi-Res Red” and “Laceless Phosphor” are scheduled for June this year. The Hi-Res Red colorway is dropping on June 1, for $300, whereas the MNVN Laceless Phosphor is dropping on June 4, for $220.

While waiting for new colorways, let’s take a peek at some fan-favourite Yeezy BOOST 700 iterations of the past.

Six head-turning colorways of Yeezy BOOST 700 over the years

1) Yeezy BOOST 700 Wave Runner

Take a closer look at the Wave Runner colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner colorway kicked off this widely-loved series. The pair sported a grey and black suede top, performance leather with blue mesh textured surfaces, luminous heel, and Three Stripe embellishments on the upper body.

The Boost midsole's full-length covered the bottom, which delivered comfort and protection. The shoes were made available exclusively on Yeezy Supply, Adidas.com/YEEZY in the United States.

Debuted on August 12, 2017, the pairs were rereleased on September 15, 2018. These shoes were available for order on the online store of Adidas as well as with select stores for $300.

On August 17, 2019, it was restocked once again in all kids, adult, and toddler sizes for $300, $180, and $150, respectively.

2) Yeezy BOOST 700 V1 Mauve

Take a closer look at the Mauve colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

These silhouettes first landed on October 27, 2018. The shoes were delivered by Adidas Yeezy, Yeezy Supply, and other selected stores for $300.

To fit with the seasons, the bulky runner received a dark "Mauve" aesthetic. The Mauve shade is largely infused with a purple-brown tint, adorned with a tinge of lime green, and follows the classic Yeezy spectrum.

The pair displayed black and dark grey tones all over the uppers as well as broad midsoles. Further, the bursts of citrus green were used on the rubber outsole for a pleasant juxtaposition. Finally, the design is completed with a gum outsole.

This shoe was the second edition of Yeezy BOOST 700, which was launched almost 11 months following the initial Wave Runner. It was a revamped and upgraded variant of the V1 with additional cushioning and flexibility on the tongue area to keep it in place.

3) Yeezy BOOST 700 Magnet

Take a closer look at the Magnet colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

These attractive pairs were originally released on September 9, 2019, for $300 each via the e-commerce website of Adidas Yeezy and a few select sellers.

This unique edition of the Boost 700 model boasts a neutral scheme that is designed akin to the previous "Wave Runner" colorway, with varied degrees of gray across the whole suede/mesh upper and a thick sculpted midsole with orange embellishments on the heel side. Ultimately, the design was completed with a gum rubber sole unit.

4) Yeezy BOOST 700 V2 Hospital Blue

Take a closer look at the Hospital Blue colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Hospital Blue rendition of BOOST 700 was made available to the public on September 28, 2019. Priced at $300, these pairs were easily accessible via the e-commerce stores of Adidas Yeezy, Yeezy Supply, and other select retailers.

The entire upper of these Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 was constructed of mesh with suede reinforcements and had a prominent blue tint all over. The three curving streaks on the side rails included modest gray/3M luminous design, while the wide sculpted Boost midsole incorporated more grey/3M elements. Eventually, the monochromatic style was accomplished with a black sole unit.

5) Yeezy BOOST 700 MNVN Bone

Take a closer look at the MNVN Bone colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

How can we skip this BOOST 700 MNVN Bone colorway while speaking of the best renditions! Released on July 11, 2020, these shoes were available via the online store of the label, Yeezy Supply, and select sellers. The pair was priced $220.

The upper body of this 700 MNVN Bone variant had a fluorescent yellow nylon composition with luminous silver "700" lettering on the side walls.

The tongue tags, laces, inner linings, toes and heels were adorned using black accents, alongside the Boost-infused hefty midsole and outsole for an alluring juxtaposition.

6) Yeezy BOOST 700 Sun

Take a closer look at the Sun colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Sun colorway shoes arrived last year on January 23. These pairs were released with a price tag of $240 via the online store of Adidas Yeezy and Yeezy Supply, as well as by a few select retailers.

Yeezy's bright offering comprised of its signature mesh and suede materials. Most of the uppers of the kicks were draped in a bold yellow tone. These yellow hues were then contrasted with black suede and dark turquoise mesh, which was prominently added around the toe box. Lastly, the model is topped off with muted tangerine Boost midsoles and black rubber outer sole units.

Yeezyheads should hold onto their horses for further releases coming up later this year. To keep yourself updated about the forthcoming launches, visit the label’s official website.

