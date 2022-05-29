Where to buy Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga drop 2? Price, release date, and more explored

After sharing teasers through his new music video, Life of the Party, Ye's collab project Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, has finally launched its second collaboration. Originally slated to release on May 25, 2022, at 9 a.m. EST, the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection 2 has finally dropped on May 27, 2022, at 9 a.m. EST / 6 a.m. PST.

Marked as a collaborative effort between Demna Gvasalia and Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), the collection is a further extension of the debut collection, which launched in February 2022, with a more aesthetic sensibility.

Most of the pieces are painted in a black hue, with 2 pieces introducing denim blue to the mix. One can purchase the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga drop 2 on the official e-commerce site of Yeezy Gap.

More about the newly released Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection 2

newly released Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection 2 (Image via Yeeyz Gap)

Gap's signature American style effortlessly matches Ye and Demna's utilitarian approach towards style and fashion for the newest drop by the Yeezy Gap. The second drop by Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga consists of 36 apparel pieces that serve a dramatic aesthetic.

Most of the pieces are covered in dusty hues, including shades of washed gray, black, navy, and a few stonewashed denim blue. After releasing an 8-piece ensemble for the first drop in February, the second drop is more comprehensive and well-rounded with multiple pieces such as hoodies, crewnecks, t-shirts, bodysuits, caps, and more being inculcated in the release.

newly released Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection (Image via Yeeyz Gap)

The full collection includes -

Dove No Seam Tee (Unisex), which retails for $140 Flame Cap (Unisex), which retails for $80 Sateen Anorak (Unisex), which retails for $260 Dove Hoodie (Unisex), which retails for $240 Dove Lomgsleeve Tee (Unisex), which retails for $140 Tank Top Second Skin (Women), which retails for $60 Dove Shrunken Hoodie (Unisex), which retails for $240 Facemask (Unisex), which retails for $40 Logo No Seam Tee (Unisex), which retails for $120 Dove 3/4 Sleeve Tee (Unisex), which retails for $140 Snake Bag (Unisex), which retails for $140 T Cut Parka (Unisex), which retails for $340 Long Sleeve Bodysuit (Women), which retails for $300 Mock Neck Pullover Puffer (Unisex), which retails for $340 Logo Shrunken Hoodie (Unisex), which retails for $200 Logo 3/4 Sleeve Tee (Unisex), which retails for $120 Padded Denim Jacket (Unisex), which retails for $440 5 Pocket Denim Pants (Unisex), which retails for $220 Sateen Cargo Pant (Unisex), which retails for $220 Logo Cap (Unisex), which retails for $60 No Seam Tee (Unisex), which retails for $120 Sateen Overalls (Unisex), which retails for $300 Loose Tank Top (Unisex), which retails for $80 Long Logosleeve Tee (Unisex), which retails for $120 Long John (Men), which retails for $80 Foldable Cap (Unisex), which retails for $60 Coated Cotton Light Parka (Unisex), which retails for $300 Logo Hoodie (Unisex), which retails for $200 Long Legging (Women), which retails for $140 Long Sleeve Second Skin (Women), which retails for $80 Sleeveless Second Skin (Women), which retails for $60 Fleece Jogging Pant (Women) - comes in three colorways including black, dark grey, and dark blue - which retails for $180 Long Sleeve Second Skin (Men) - comes in two colorways including black and dark green- which retails for $80 Sleeveless Second Skin (Men), which retails for $60 Fleece Jogging Pant (Men), which retails for $180 Keychain (Unisex), which retails for $40.

Leading the second drop are overdyed tees and hoodies with the "Gap" branding across the chest. Other standout pieces in the collection include bodysuits, tight-fitting technical tops, padded denims, and sweatpants.

A flame detailed cap draws attention and can be mixed and matched with every ensemble. The denim jackets and hoodies are made in voluminous proportions, endowing upon them a couture-like look.

Originally set to release on May 25, 2022, the Yeezy Gap site postponed the release and added a message for fans,

"In light of the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, we are postponing the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga launch until Friday, May 27 at 6 a.m. PST/ 9 a.m. EST. As we pause, our hearts go out to the familes and communites impacted,"

One can avail the entire Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection in a price range of $40 to $440 on Yeezy Gap Website starting May 27, 2022 at 9 a.m. EDT. The collection will also be available for purchase through retail partners like FarFetch, Mytheresa, and Luisaviaroma.

