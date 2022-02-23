"Hope it not Balenciaga prices": Internet outraged after Yeezy x GAP first look revealed

The highly anticipated three-way collaboration between Yeezy x Gap x Balenciaga was announced by Kanye West almost two months ago. The collection was finally revealed today. The collaboration, officially titled the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, was rumored to be released at 9:00 am ET on February 22, 2022.

The Yeezy Gap engineered by Balenciaga was originally intended for release alongside Ye's Donda 2 release concert, held at the Loan Depot Park in Miami on February 22.

However, fans are still waiting for the drop to be released. Even though some fans are waiting for the hyped collection, some are hoping that the collection will not be priced as a luxury brand 'Balenciaga' product. User @mechomucho said:

"We want Gap prices, not no Balenciaga prices."

Although prices for the collection haven't been officially released via the label itself, fans anticipate sky-high costs.

Fans' reaction to the Yeezy x Gap

Fans' reaction to the possible high prices of Yeezy x Gap x Balenciaga collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

Yeezy Gap's track record for prices with the brand's previous products has been fairly high.The Yeezy Gap hoodie was priced for $90, while the round jacket was priced at $200.

Both the products were instantly sold out. The GAP site crashed due to high traffic on the site. According to some speculations, Balenciaga's input in this product has made fans anxious about the expected prices, which can be around $300 to $400. User @wizliar sarcastically said:

" I cannot wait to pay $400 for a gap hoodie."

Many fans are looking forward to this collaboration and they think the collection is cool and looks comfy. However, pricing seems to be the only issue for them. @closezad said:

"They look comfy. Hope the price is too."

Kanye West promised his fans in 2016 that "eventually everybody who wants to get Yeezys will get Yeezys." His statement held true with more Adidas Yeezy shoes being launched. With the latest Yeezy x Gap collaboration, fans have been given more options to claim their Yeezys.

More about the Yeezy x Gap engineered by Balenciaga collection

SAINT @saint First Look: YEEZY x GAP engineered by Balenciaga First Look: YEEZY x GAP engineered by Balenciaga https://t.co/nlrHLVpWns

Unlike the previous two products launched via the Yeezy x Gap collaboration, which were completely brandless and plain, the new line is a little heavy on the graphics.

Kanye West's new Yeezy x Gap, engineered by Balenciaga line, is co-developed by Demna Gvasalia, the Creative Director at Balenciaga. The collection includes eight styles of apparel, among which are hoodies, logo tees, and a pair of trousers.

The Gap logo t-shirts are available in red, navy, gray, and beige. The same logo can also be seen on the hoodie line, which comes in a variety of washes.

The hoodies and tees are mostly in muted earth tones, with the branding of the GAP logo arched across the chest and a dove bird spreading its wings on the upper back of the fabric. There is also a small blue-colored Yeezy Gap logo embossed at the top of the t-shirt. The pants don't have any tags or branding and are the most basic item in this collection.

The hoodies and tees have oversized looks, with cropped torso, a baggy fit and heavyweight fabric. This has become the signature style look for the Yeezy Gap aesthetics over the last year.

Fans noticed the clock with the countdown set for 9:00 am EST on the collaboration's official website. This hints at the February 2022 drop being accurate.

As the clock hit zero, the website reverted with a message stating:

"SIGN UP FOR UPDATES."

Audiences were unable to witness the official launch of the collection. Besides the official website, fans can also expect the line to launch Farfetch and Ounass.

Edited by Srijan Sen