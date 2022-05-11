×
Create
Notifications

Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection: Kanye West teases the second drop in Life of the Party music video

Kanye West teases Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga (Image via @yeezyxgap/ Instagram)
Kanye West teases Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga (Image via @yeezyxgap/ Instagram)
Gargi Harjai
Gargi Harjai
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 11, 2022 10:31 AM IST
News

Kanye West's Yeezy brand is continuing its partnership with Gap and Balenciaga with the launch of a new collection alongside the commercial and music video. Grammy-winning artist Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, dropped a new music video titled, Life of the Party from his latest Donda album, which also mark's Ye's tenth studio album.

The Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's latest collection, marks the second drop and is set to be revealed and available for purchase for customers on May 25, 2022 at 9 a.m. EST on Balenciaga’s online website, Yeezy Gap website, as well as Balenciaga’s online partners Mytheresa, Farfetch, and LuisaViaRoma.

Both the music video and the thirty-second TV commercial debuted on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 9:45 p.m. EST, Gap confirmed. The TV commercial for the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's fashion partnership aired on Fox Network's Family Guy series.

More about Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection teased by Kanye West

Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection teased by Kanye West (@yeezyxgap/ Instagram)
Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection teased by Kanye West (@yeezyxgap/ Instagram)

May 8, 2022 also marked Mother's Day, and the music video was an indirect potrayal of Ye's love for his family. In the video, Ye and Andre 3000 speak to Ye's late mother Donda West, after whom the album is named.

youtube-cover

The music video incorporates West's childhood and family photos, which have been reimagined to show his younger self wearing the upcoming pieces from the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection.

West's childhood pictures were digitally photoshopped and altered to retrofit him into the duds of Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga. Fans also suspect that it was an intentional effect to make young Ye look like his own children.

Leading the collection is a quarter-zip shell hoodie which also features a front pocket. The Grammy-winning Chicago native, was also previously spotted wearing the collection's hoodie, which features a small "GAP" branding across the chest in an all-black silhouette.

The first Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection, a joint effort by Kanye West and the artist Demna (formerly known as Demna Gvasalia), was released in February 2022, and included denim jackets, jeans, logo tees, and hoodies, among other pieces. The new drop includes a few pieces similar to what was previously launched by the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection, including denim pieces, round jackets, and hooded jackets.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sayati Das

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी