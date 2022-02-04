"Looks like a Microsoft mouse": Fan respond with hilarious comments after Balenciaga debuts space shoes

Balenciaga recently unveiled its Space Shoe on the red carpet of Spring Summer 2022. Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga, showcased its latest designs at SS22.

Priced at $875 USD, the shoes have been introduced in black. They are slip-ons made from rubber and crafted with two different finishes. Where the first one is all-glossy, the other is all-matte.

Hilarious comments by fans on Balenciaga’s Space Shoe

Balenciaga’s latest Space Shoe drove all the fans to the limits of their creativity. The shoes left internet users thinking about the idea behind designing these shoes.

Interpreting the Space Shoe in their own visions, fans came out with some hysterical comments. Someone said,

“This is what I put inside my Jordans when I travel.”

Someone else compared the shoes to the mouse and commented,

“Looks like a Microsoft mouse”

Out of all the critics, most of them compared these futuristic shoes to those worn by a character in Disney’s Despicable Me, Gru, and remarked,

“So this is where Gru from minions get his shoes.”

“The Gru's (Despicable Me Edition)”

“The minions shoe”

“Pixar Bad Dude Stompers”

Many called these “the leprechaun shoes.” Fans made extremely funny comments, comparing the shoes to insoles and inserts, they said,

“It's like insoles but it's outsole”

“Are these shoe inserts?”

Marvel fans said that the shoes look-like they are inspired by Loki. DC fans came in and questioned if these shoes belonged to the Batman collection while some remarked,

“Looks like a weapon on superhot”

Remembering Cartoon Network’s Johnny Bravo, a few commented,

“Johnny Bravo wants his shoes back”

Besides calling it horrendous, some even said that the shoes looked like a Tesla model while a few added that they looked like a concept car or an ashtray.

Many other social media users requested Balenciaga to stop creating such designs.

In other news, Balenciaga recently made Kim Kardashian its latest campaign star. The luxury fashion house posted Kim’s look book on its Instagram account. For the campaign shoot, Kim wore an all-black ensemble with a Sock Bootie and held a neon green bag.

