Where to buy Atmos x Adidas Adimatic special collection? Release date, price and more details explored 

With the Adidas Adimatic skateboarding silhouettes, Adidas' skating legacy seems to be a true goldmine. With the reappearance of this 1996 model, the brand seems to have delved into this under-utilized area of the Three Stripes' inventory that has long been a heart-winning design.

The Adidas x Atmos Adimatic shoes have been reinterpreted in the “Atmos Blue” colorway, which is all set to hit the shelves on Saturday, June 11, 2022. This limited edition will also offer a graphic printed tee alongside Adimatic skate shoes.

All skaters, as well as interested buyers, will be able to get their hands on them via the e-commerce store of Atmos and its directly managed stores. The sneakers will be dropped for $99 (approx. ¥13,200), while the Adimatic Atmos Blue tee will be delivered for $44 (approx. ¥5,940).

Atmos x Adidas Adimatic collection will bring back the classic skate shoes from 1996

After partnering on a lively interpretation of the ZX8000 shoes, the two labels reunited for a special spin on the cult-favorite Adidas Adimatic sneakers. Based on these official photos, it appears that 25 years later, they've done a fairly excellent job at it.

The Adimatic skating shoes, which originally debuted in 1996, were reintroduced back into the range earlier this year with a special commemorative feature film and a lookbook from Atmos that recalled the frenzy around the classic sneakers in the 1990s.

There isn't much to discuss about the Adimatic from a technological standpoint, but its appeal says its all. Large suede front panels, substantial layers of reinforcements for skating chores, a high midsole wrap, and some adequate phat laces characterize this design.

These retro shoes are constructed using the blue suede uppers, which does sufficient justice to the name of this colorway. It is also detailed with white leather overlays. Although most of the top is fashioned with blue, the white-colored oversized three-stripe markings of Adidas sit on the lateral sides of the sneakers.

Moreover, the blue tongues are adorned with the round pin logos of the shoe company, which are topped with akin white laces. The tooth-like highlights on the white midsoles further add to the appeal of these skate shoes. The neutral-toned gum outsole completes them.

As mentioned earlier, these skate exclusives will be accompanied by graphic tees, thus, Atmos sought the expertise of sKetChboOok3 to create a limited-edition graphic tee featuring his bear figure wearing the newest collab gear.

The cute bear caricature also sports a tee that is printed with a co-branded logo of the two brands. A considerably larger print of “ADIMATIC” is also stamped on the front with the “Adidas originals,” “atmos,” and “sKetChboOok3” labelings placed underneath.

Don't forget to cop these Atmos x Adidas Adimatic shoes and tees on June 11.

In other news, the German athleticwear company is also pulling up its socks to launch its upcoming Adidas ADIZERO Adios Pro 3 shoes. These ultimate racing shoes are exclusively designed for long distances and improved energy return. These black and green runners are scheduled to drop on June 23 at 7.00 am GMT. Arriving with a retail price of $250, these shoes will be easily accessible via the online store of Adidas, alongside other select stores.

