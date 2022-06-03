Where to buy Adidas x Y's SEEULATER x GSG9 sneakers? Release date, price, and more details explored

The Japanese fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto's (stylized as Y's) eponymous label is collaborating with the German sportswear giant, Adidas, for a new iteration of the SEEULATER x GSG9 sneakers in a trail shoe-esque design.

The Yohji Yamamoto (stylized as Y's) x Adidas' SEEULATER x GSG9 sneakers were released online for pre-order on May 28, 2022. The SEEULATER x GSG9 sneakers, however, are slated to be officially released tomorrow, June 3, 2022, at the Yohji Yamamoto's official e-commerce shop and in-store.

More about the upcoming Yohji Yamamoto x Adidas' SEEULATER x GSG9 sneakers

Upcoming Yohji Yamamoto's SEEULATER x GSG9 sneakers (Image via Yohji Yamamoto)

Following the Y-3 Qasa High revival release by the dynamic duo earlier this month, on May 25, 2022, the two labels have partnered up again for a new pair of hybrids, picked from the Trefoil label's retro collection.

The Y’s SEEULATER x GSG9 pair will be released in two colorways i.e., Black / Black and Black / White. The upcoming pair is an amalgamation of the two Adidas' retro lesser-known silhouette lines, the tacital boots, GSG9 and trail-ready SeeULater. The former GSG9 pair were named after the special unit of the German Police, Grenzschutzgrupper 9 der Bundespolizei.

Introducing the shoes, the Yohji Yamamoto site reads,

"Footwear that combines the sole of GSG9 based on the adidas trail shoes "SEEULATER" model, which is characterized by sturdy equipment, and adds a mode element that seems to be wise."

The Adidas' retro silhouette, SEEULATER, borrows an impact-reducing, grippy outsole from another German sportswear giant's retro silhouette, GSG9, courtesy of the Yohji Yamamoto's Y's womenswear label.

The site reads about how the shoe can become a daily lifestyle shoe,

"The smart finish of the details and the black x black and white x black color combinations add urban nuances to the high-performance model with a design that matches everyday styles."

The upcoming pair incorporates a sturdy upper, borrowed from the SEEULATER archives, and is constructed out of a breathable mesh knit base and smooth cow leather overlays. A similar construct was seen in the OG Adventure Pack that was rolled out back in 1995 in the SEEULATER silhouette.

The Yohji Yamamoto site further lists the detailing of the upcoming pair,

" The body is a combination of smooth leather and breathable mesh knit. The sole uses GSG 9's special outsole, which is said to be able to handle any ground condition and keeps a stable and strong grip that absorbs shock."

More details are added with the branding over the lateral walls of the shoes with "Y's Super Position" lettering in a contrasting white tone over the black / black colorway, whereas, a similar lettering appears on the black / white colorway in a stark black tone.

Additional highlighted detailing is added with thick tube laces which comes in white tone over black / white colorway and in black tone over black / black colorway. Both the pairs incorporate an extended sockliner design to further enhance the silhouette's design.

The Adidas x Yohji Yamamoto SEEULATER x GSG9 pairs will be available globally on June 3, 2022 in-store and online at Yohji Yamamoto's official e-commerce site and a few selected boutiques for $594.

For those, who have already pre-ordered the sneakers, the pair will be shipped on June 3, 2022, in a sequential manner.

