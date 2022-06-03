adidas UltraBOOST DNA X Mark Gonzales: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

American professional skateboarder and artist Mark Gonzales is a long-time collaborator with the German sportswear giant, Adidas. Born on June 1, 1968, the professional artist is one of the most influential skateboarders and has worked with the trefoil label's team for over two decades.

The duo is back with yet another pair of Adidas UltraBOOST DNA silhouette's makeover in a muted color palette.The performance footwear is slated to be released on Adidas' official e-commerce site for $180.

Adidas and Mark Gonzales, aka The Gonz, have a partnership that spans decades and they have worked together to retiterate classic Originals and Skateboarding categories silhouettes such as Superstar, Shmoofoil Slides, and more, under the Gonz Skateboarding Gear category on Adidas' site.

Following his work on the Superstar ADV silhouette, the skateboarder is now giving it his unique UltraBOOST DNA. Now, with the upcoming UltraBOOST pair, the designer and creator, Mark Gonzales, is stepping up in the world of future-forward performance footwear as he utilizes his creative vision.

The Adidas UltraBOOST DNA has been a staple in Adidas' footwear catalogue since 2015, and this upcoming model is inspired by the elements from the archives of the UltraBOOST iterations from the past - such as the translucent cage over the uppers are reminiscent of the UltraBOOST 3.0. silhouette.

In a press release made by the label, Mark Gonzales talks about the upcoming pair of sneakers,

"It was exciting for me to take on the Ultraboost because people who skate like a comfy shoe when they’re not skating. I loved jumping rope in them. I put a lot of pencil work to create the circular design to get a good balance between the Boost and the art, so that both bases were covered.”

The upcoming pair is constructed out of a full Primeknit upper and a full-length signature BOOST sole unit. Dressed in Grey Three / Core Black / Shadow Navy colorway, the sneakers are akin to the rider's Skateboarding collaborative collection with Adidas. A generally muted color palette keeps the shoe grounded, but futuristic.

The Core Black and Grey Three color is seen accentuated over the Primeknit's entirety, from spine to the tip of the toe, in a camoflauge-like manner. Black and Grey further dominate the iconic Gonzales' shmoof ghost logo, which is seen over the toe area.

The replacement of the traditional three stripes' Adidas branding on top of the tongues with the renowned California artist's Shmoofoil image marks a departure from the previous UltraBOOST DNA shoes. The shmoofoil image atop the tongue is a play on the classic trefoil logo by the German sportswear giant, which one can say acts as an co-branded logo for the shoe.

Mark Gonzales has added multiple Shmoof brandings across the shoe, the most interesting of which is printed across the Primeknit and accentuated with an intersection of a reflective thread, making it a true ethos of Gonz.

To complement the busy design and blend of colors, a semi-translucent gray colored, Three Stripe branding is incorporated over the lace cage cover. Further branding can be found over the heel cages, with "UltraBOOST" lettering.

To complete the design, the full-length BOOST midsole is covered in black hue, which is complemented with a Continental gum brown outsoles for added grip.

Lastly, the sole units in the south are inspired by the "The Gonz" favored skate shoe tooling. The sneakers will be accompanied by lacing alternatives, dressed in neon orange and neon green, alongside the traditional default gray ones.

The shoes are slated to be released via Adidas, CONFIRMED, and a few selected skateshops, on June 11, 2022, for a retail price of $180.

