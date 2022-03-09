What happened to Tony Hawk? Skateboarding legend suffers broken femur in severe accident

Tony Hawk suffered a broken leg on March 7. The injury is said to be severe, and he may not recover very soon.

The skateboarder recently revealed his condition in an Instagram post on March 8, saying that he would do whatever it requires to get back on board again, although it wouldn't be so easy. He said:

“Yesterday s***ed. I broke my elbow 20 years ago and managed to make a full comeback; this recovery for a broken femur will be much harder because of its severity (and my age). But I’m up for the challenge.”

Reason behind Tony Hawk’s injury

Reports say that the Birdhouse owner was skating when the incident happened. However, further details are still awaited.

The entrepreneur said that it happened before the release of the HBO documentary Until The Wheels Fall Off, which shows how and why he continued to skate up to his 50s.

Hawk has previously vowed to continue skating until he can’t do it anymore. He mentioned that the injury would be the biggest threat to his ability to continue the sport he loves.

Despite being injured, Hawk is planning his comeback. He shared a visual proof with a picture and video, which showed him putting weight on the broken leg just one day later.

Tony Hawk achieves his goal

Tony Hawk plans to come back despite being injured (Image via Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The 53-year-old created history in 1999 by completing the first documented 900 skateboarding trick at the X Games in San Francisco. He practiced for 10 years and suffered broken ribs, back injuries, several concussions, and also lost teeth.

While speaking to People in 2019, Hawk stated that he felt great relief after achieving his desired goal. He said:

“I didn’t feel like I had accomplished something monumental in terms of anything outside of skateboarding. It was just more of a personal goal, and it was just this great relief, like I had this weight off my shoulders. I didn’t have any idea how it would resonate or the ramifications or awareness that it would bring.”

Despite retiring from competing professionally in 2003, Hawk is considered one of the most influential skateboarders of all time.

Edited by Shaheen Banu