Who was Josh Neuman? American skateboarder and YouTuber among 4 killed in Iceland plane crash 

American skateboarder and content creator Josh Neuman was one of four people killed in a plane crash in Iceland. The YouTuber was on a small flight flying over Lake Thingvallavatn in Iceland. The 22-year-old was filming commercial content for Belgian brand Suspicious Antwerp when he tragically passed away.

It has been reported that the Cessna 172 plane took off from the Reykjavik domestic airport on Thursday. The flight was scheduled for a two-hour tour. However, it went missing.

Josh Neuman was accompanied by Tim Alings, the brand’s sponsorship manager, Nicola Bellavia, a skydiver and influencer from Belgium as well. Iceland’s most prominent aviator, Haraldur Diego, was flying the plane when the tragedy occurred.

Aviation authorities reported on Thursday that they had not received a distress signal prior to the plane's disappearance.

Four bodies were found on Friday at 11 pm. They were not retrieved due to poor weather conditions. Police have stated that operations have been halted as they needed to ensure the safety of their divers.

Where is Josh Neuman from?

Josh Neuman was based out of Los Angeles, California. He attended university in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, prior to moving to content creation. Neuman started creating YouTube videos at the age of 12. He has now amassed over 1.18 million subscribers on his channel, and he mainly uploads longboarding videos.

Neuman described himself as a filmmaker, adventurer, and entrepreneur on his official website. He has collaborated with Prada, GoPro, and LG, among other brands, for his work.

His Instagram page has amassed over 168k followers. He uploaded several scenic pictures from his travels and skateboarding adventures.

A statement from his family has been uploaded to his Instagram page. They described him as:

“A doer, a dreamer, and a gentle soul that saw the world through an opportunistic lens and took advantage of every moment while inspiring millions along the way.”

They also shed light on the numerous charitable acts the YouTuber had taken part in throughout his life.

His family also announced that they are committed to establishing a charitable foundation in honor of Neuman.

They ended their statement by thanking the Search and Personnel volunteers and the US Embassy for “having been so helpful.”

Edited by Shaheen Banu