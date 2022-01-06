×
D Bando death: Tributes pour in as Houston rapper passes away

D Bando recently died on January 5, 2022, and was at the hospital (Image via _brandoc/Twitter)
Anupal Sraban Neog
ANALYST
Modified Jan 06, 2022 11:21 PM IST
Feature

Houston’s hip-hop community recently lost another talented star in D Bando. The popular artist passed away on 5 January 2022.

Reports from The Sun say he had been struggling with health issues for months and had been admitted to hospital. Having said that, there is still some speculation surrounding the reason behind D Bando's unfortunate demise.

Netizens pay tribute to D Bando on Twitter

Bando became a successful musical artist through his hard work and commendable dedication. The rapper's fans along with other celebrities from the entertainment industry paid tribute after hearing of his demise:

RIP D Bando
#houston legend @Dbando_cbs 🕊#Rip https://t.co/811sfm0WSG
They said Covid killed dbando
LONG LIVE D BANDO…get your rest my boy 🕊🙏🏾 #HtownLegend
I honestly thought they were bullshit'n, but it's really real. Fly High Fly Guy D Bando https://t.co/aUjXkGX0us
Rest easy D bando 🙏🏿😢🕊
Rip Dbando, solid guy fasho
When Dbando mommy said felt like somebody ripped her her heart out 🥺 like i felt that reading it . I hope God give the family the strength they need ..
Words can’t explain, This hit too close to home Rest Easy @Dbando_cbs 🕊 https://t.co/UYSdkHTufT
DBando getcha rest Pimp 🙏🏾

The rapper's last post on social media was around a month ago where he expressed his desire to be successful in life while putting others’ needs above his self-interest.

Everything known about D Bando

Born as Darale Obando, the well-known rapper hailed from Houston. He became a familiar name in the music industry with his exceptional skills. Darale studied at Texas Southern University and was an alumnus of Barbara Jordan High School.

D Bando&#039;s exact cause of death is yet to be unveiled (Image via dbando_cbs/Instagram)
D Bando initially signed with prominent music groups such as CBS Entertainment and other popular industries. Following his musical success, the rapper amassed a huge fan following on social media platforms.

Darale’s song, See You With Nothing, has more than 300,000 views on YouTube. He worked with Big Pokey on his album Sensei and was featured in BeatKing’s track, Been Thru alongside rapper Lil’ Keke in 2014.

The musical star was active on Instagram under the handle @dbando_cbs with around 104,000 followers.

Details regarding D Bando's partner and son are yet to be disclosed. However, the rapper has posted heartwarming pictures of the latter on Instagram.

The hip-hop community has lost several talented artists in the last few years. A few of them have fallen victim to violence while others died because of their health problems.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
