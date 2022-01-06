D Bando death: Tributes pour in as Houston rapper passes away

Houston’s hip-hop community recently lost another talented star in D Bando. The popular artist passed away on 5 January 2022.
Reports from The Sun say he had been struggling with health issues for months and had been admitted to hospital. Having said that, there is still some speculation surrounding the reason behind D Bando's unfortunate demise.
Netizens pay tribute to D Bando on Twitter
Bando became a successful musical artist through his hard work and commendable dedication. The rapper's fans along with other celebrities from the entertainment industry paid tribute after hearing of his demise:
The rapper's last post on social media was around a month ago where he expressed his desire to be successful in life while putting others’ needs above his self-interest.
Everything known about D Bando
Born as Darale Obando, the well-known rapper hailed from Houston. He became a familiar name in the music industry with his exceptional skills. Darale studied at Texas Southern University and was an alumnus of Barbara Jordan High School.
D Bando initially signed with prominent music groups such as CBS Entertainment and other popular industries. Following his musical success, the rapper amassed a huge fan following on social media platforms.
Darale’s song, See You With Nothing, has more than 300,000 views on YouTube. He worked with Big Pokey on his album Sensei and was featured in BeatKing’s track, Been Thru alongside rapper Lil’ Keke in 2014.
The musical star was active on Instagram under the handle @dbando_cbs with around 104,000 followers.
Details regarding D Bando's partner and son are yet to be disclosed. However, the rapper has posted heartwarming pictures of the latter on Instagram.
The hip-hop community has lost several talented artists in the last few years. A few of them have fallen victim to violence while others died because of their health problems.