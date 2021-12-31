×
Create
Notifications

Who was Josephine Johnny? New Orleans bounce rapper dies at 45

Josephine Johnny recently died at the age of 45 (Image via djkujho/Twitter)
Josephine Johnny recently died at the age of 45 (Image via djkujho/Twitter)
Anupal Sraban Neog
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 31, 2021 08:47 PM IST
News

Rapper Josephine Johnny recently passed away at 45. The date and time of his death are yet to be unveiled.

Johnny's name is among those rappers who were shot and killed this year, like VNZ, Supa Gates, KTS Dre, Mike Darole, and more.

However, the artist’s cause of death has not yet been revealed and an official statement is awaited from his friends and family members.

Josephine Johnny’s life and career

Johnny’s name was popular most of the time during the 90s and he performed bounce rap. He was among those singers who made New Orleans the best city for hip-hop in the United States.

His fans believed that he did not get the fame and attention he needed in the music industry. Johnny was a distinct hip-hop artist with unique dance moves.

Johnny was 45 years old at the time of his death (Image via djbiggcheeez/Instagram)
Johnny was 45 years old at the time of his death (Image via djbiggcheeez/Instagram)

However, Johnny's life was also full of trouble as he used a wheelchair after receiving treatment for a growing mass in his spine.

The rapper was also sent to prison on charges of assaulting a family member. He was diagnosed with paraplegia when he was in jail. Johnny also had some issues with the police in New Orleans as he was assaulted by them one night after leaving a bar.

Desiree Watson-Austin has opened a GoFundMe page for Johnny’s funeral. Desiree is thought to be a relative of the artist since his real name was Johnny Watson.

His fans have requested everyone to donate as much as they can. The page aims to collect $25,000 for Josephine's burial and last rites.

Netizens pay tribute

Johnny had a huge fan base and they always appreciated his work. The public paid tribute on Twitter as soon as the news broke over the internet.

RIP Josephine Johnny!! #dasouf #NOLA twitter.com/lookatlollyy/s…
Nawww, not Josephine Johnny. I STILL do that dance til this day. #RIP
RIP Josephine Johnny … “I’ll score a touchdown and Johnny on these niggas” @SwallowMyJetzLol them UL days was funny
90s.. You had to be there. RIP Josephine Johnny. 🕊 twitter.com/lookatlollyy/s…
RIP Josephine Johnny Madden 😢🏈
Josephine Johnny was inclusive as fuck too talm bout “shake yo breast and yo stomach.” All sizes mattered to him. 😢😢 #RIP
Rip 🙏🏾 music.apple.com/us/album/they-…
Josephine Johnny. Lawd hammercy!RIP to a true New Orleans legend! twitter.com/lookatlollyy/s…
Dawg even had Beyoncé doing the Josephine Johnny. RIP to the legend. 🙏🏾 twitter.com/lookatlollyy/s…
Y’all weren’t finna tell me Josephine Johnny passed away? RIP to a legend man.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Detailed information on Johnny's personal life has not yet been disclosed and it is unknown if he was in a romantic relationship.

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी