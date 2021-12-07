Marvin Morgan passes away: Cause of death explored as former footballer-turned fashion designer dies at 38

Popular footballer Marvin Morgan recently passed away at the age of 38. He later became a fashion designer following his playing career, and popular clubs and players paid tribute to him as soon as the news broke.

Marvin’s former club, Hendon, confirmed the news on December 6 and deleted the tweet before an official statement.

Aldershot Town FC @OfficialShots



The Club would like to send our most sincere condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.



Rest in Peace, Marvin.



❤️💙 Aldershot Town Football Club is deeply saddened to hear that former player Marvin Morgan has passed away at just 38 years old.The Club would like to send our most sincere condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.Rest in Peace, Marvin.❤️💙 #TheShots Aldershot Town Football Club is deeply saddened to hear that former player Marvin Morgan has passed away at just 38 years old.The Club would like to send our most sincere condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. Rest in Peace, Marvin.❤️💙#TheShots https://t.co/G2pNy5ubpP

The statement said they were shocked to learn of Morgan’s death at the age of 38. He joined them at the start of the 2018/19 season and left a big impact throughout his seven appearances.

Marvin Morgan’s cause of death explored

Marvin Morgan’s partner, Jerri Fletcher, recently revealed that Morgan died suddenly while on a work trip abroad. Fletcher and Morgan were together for 14 years and had a seven-year-old son.

Fletcher said she received a call early on the morning of December 6 saying the full details relating to his cause of death were still unknown to her. She added that she could not process the news and called Morgan a much-loved man.

One of Fletcher’s relatives revealed that Morgan suffered from cavernoma. Despite that, he remained positive about it and was doing a lot to help others with the same condition and raise awareness about the same.

Marvin Morgan was on medication when he was found to have cavernoma. It is a cluster of abnormal blood vessels mostly found in the brain or spinal cord and leads to seizures, strokes, and premature death.

Morgan’s condition was disclosed in 2018, and he almost died after falling ill. He collapsed twice a day while training and suffered a night seizure leading to a hemorrhage.

Mavin Morgan's life and career

Marvin Morgan during the Coca Cola League Two match between Northampton Town and Aldershot Town at Sixfields Stadium (Image by Pete Norton via Getty Images)

Born on April 13, 1983, as Marvin Newlon Morgan, he played as a forward. He began his career by joining the youth team at Wealdstone in 2000 and joined Yeading in 2004. Yeading won the Isthmian League Premier Division in 2004 and scored eight league goals.

Marvin Morgan was named “The Sticks” when he was at Yeading and played 94 league games during three seasons and scored 39 goals. He then joined the Conference National side Woking in 2007.

Marvin made his Football League debut in the first match at Aldershot Town in 2008 and scored their first League Cup goal. He then joined Shrewsbury Town and started playing for them in 2011. Shrewsbury Town released him at the end of the 2012-13 season.

Morgan was then signed by Plymouth Argyle in 2013 and scored his first goal for them in the same year. After being released at the end of the 2014-15 season and signed for Hartlepool United in 2015.

Also Read Article Continues below

Marvin Morgan launched a streetwear fashion brand called Fresh Ego Kid and promoted it on social media. His brand became well-known among footballers and celebrities. He then launched Fresh Ego Kid’s official football team, Fresh Ego FC, and raised awareness on mental health and racism problems.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar